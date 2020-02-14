Oshane Nugent – another racing product of Gregory Park

“The feeling for me was great. It puts me on a pedestal that gives me an extra zip to work much harder, getting into an already overcrowded jockey's profession to become successful. This win shows me how responsible, trustworthy, and efficient a rider I am.”

Apprentice Oshane Nugent made the above comments just after posting his first win aboard the Rowan Mathie-trained and DSTL & Associates-owned Raw Liquid at Caymanas Park on Saturday (February 8).

Raw Liquid, a four-year-old bay colt by Liquidity - Good Investment, was posting his second career win, this time over the straight-five course from 11 starts. Raw Liquid won by 2 ¼ lengths in a time of 1:00.1 seconds.

“I was pleased with my performance, as this was my 18th time in the saddle since I graduated last year,” the young rider said.

Nugent, another product from the nearby racetrack community of Gregory Park, said although he has been around the sport of horse racing since he was about seven years old, he was never a fan of the sport.

“I was a good football player when I attended Cumberland High School. However, one day a friend of mine said to me, 'you know, you look like a jockey'.

“After leaving school I took up the challenge, went to the track, and started walking horses for trainer Fitzroy Glispie. I also began riding horses over there. I began to learn the basic guidelines of the trade until I took out my first licence in 2011 as a stable assistant.

“I then began to train to become a jockey at age 22, so I have been around the track and its activities for a good while.

“A groom who lived in my yard always carried me with him to the track when time permitted, and during that time I became acquainted with several things in the sport,” Nugent shared.

He remembers well the first time he went on a horse.

“The first day I climbed on a horse's back I felt so assured in the saddle that, without any second thought, I decided and gave up playing football as my major sport – so much so, I gave away all my football gear,” Nugent recounted.

As to his first victory, Nugent was clear.

“This win makes me feel great. It is a stepping stone as the journey has just begun.

“I thank those who prepared the path by allowing me to gain this essential first win, which in time could be the springboard from which many more winners will be launched, with the right application,” Nugent ended.