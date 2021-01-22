Oshane Nugent, Anthony Thomas lead jockeys with six winners each after four race days

Having won its last two starts convincingly against superior opposition, the opening event was a bit of a farce as Papa Albert confirmed a gift at odds of 4/5 by six lengths. The eight -year-old gelding has now scored in his last three races with combined margins of 18 lengths, thus rendering jockey Linton Steadman poised for more success on the 10-race card. Papa Albert was the first of three winners on the day for trainer Steven Todd.

Speaking of combined margins, winner of the second Salah (Kiaman McGregor), trained by Patrick Lynch, accumulated losing distances of 45 lengths in his four races prior, but starting at odds of 5/1 regained form to outstay odds-on favourite Top Shelf (Omar Walker) and secured the day's second by close to three lengths.

No doubt in preparation for the 2021 Futurities, the Anthony Nunes-trained Bern Notice (Omar Walker) won the third over the extended circular 1800-metre course by eight lengths but, although the track was slow generally, a time of 2:00.3 suggests he will have to improve to make an impression in those major races.

Running over 600 metres, defeat was out of the question for Ryan Darby's speedy six-year-old gelding Parajet piloted by Oshane Nugent, who was winning the first of his double, ensuring odds-on favouritism was duly confirmed in the afternoon's fourth.

Race five was the opportunity presented to Steadman for his second visit to the winners' enclosure and Todd's milestone second on the day with maiden Boasy N Flashy, on his third racecourse appearance, leading and was always clear to score by just over four lengths.

Boasy N Flashy had the distinction although running from the number two draw down the straight to set off the champagne-filled celebration of Todd's 200th training triumph.

Javaniel Patterson breaking from post position 16 in the sixth event struck the front early with Lawrence Freemantle's little fill y Just An Illusion and although the advantage was threatened throughout the stretch run, she ran well inside the last 200 metres to hold the lead narrowly but safely enough by three parts of a length.

Trainer Todd culminated a truly historic day for his stables and himself when his useful filly Awesome Choice succeeded in the seventh. Once again 2018 jockeys' champion and provisional joint 2020 titlist Anthony Thomas added weight to the theory that he is the most talented reinsman to emerge over the last decade. He gave a superb display aboard the Garth Samuels-owned chestnut filly for what was the three year old's second career victory.

Thomas secured his second win on the day when well-fancied Thunderstrike, conditioned by Marlon Anderson, won the eighth event half an hour before USA-bred Victory Turn schooled by Gary Crawford made virtually all the running to give the skilful Patterson the second win for his double.

Champion apprentice Nugent added a second winner when Ian Parsard's progressive come from behind sprinter Father Patrick hit the front in the upper stretch and sprinted well in the home straight to score decisively by a length and a quarter.

The Awards:

The Training Feat Award is presented to Lawrence Freemantle for the preparation and presentation of Just An Illusion to deliver the Best Winning Gallop and Javaniel Patterson gets his second Jockeyship Award for his confident display in a fine execution of front-running tactics.