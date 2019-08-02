Our plans have paid off – Adrian Taylor groom of
Groom Adrian Taylor joined a select band of horse care professionals to become a Triple Crown winner.
Taylor, the caretaker of Supreme Soul watched in awe but with great satisfaction as his “baby” fought gallantly to hold the challenge of Toona Ciliata to win the final jewel in the Triple Crown, the Jamaica St Leger at Caymanas Park on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Speaking in a post-race interview with The Supreme Racing Guide, Taylor celebrated Supreme Soul's Triple Crown-clinching run by stating:
“This is a great day for the stables. From the narrow loss we suffered last year, we set about planning for this year and the hard work paid off in making amends by winning the Triple Crown. It was a golden moment as I was never in this spot before.
“There were a lot of critics but give thanks to the team, we all worked as one to put things together and carried him ( Supreme Soul) home, and this leaves us with a wonderful feeling.
“He had a minor injury and some people made it into a big thing, but we did what we had to do by putting everything together.
“It was a little technical but since we have horse sense, knowledge, and such the like, it will carry you right through. We just worked as a team along with the trainer and solved the problem and all was good. The occasion left me elated.
“I am also glad for the fans and well-wishers. Glad for all the grooms at “Baba” Nunes stables and my friends overseas in Canada and America.
“Jockey Shane Ellis was patient and gave Supreme Soul a well-timed ride aboard the undefeated colt.
“It was the icing on the cake for all of us to be proud of the moment and to celebrate the maiden Triple Crown victory of trainer “Baba” Nunes, owner Chevan Maharaj, groom Adrian Taylor, jockey Ellis, and horse Supreme Soul.”
