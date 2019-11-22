OUT AND ABOUT

Jamaica's representative to the 2019 Caribbean Classic, Soul Supreme was taken out of the US Government operated quarantine facility on Tuesday (November 19).

The winner of this year's Triple Crown series of races was reunited with his groom Adrian Taylor and trainer Anthony Nunes after spending seven days in quarantine which is a compulsory element for overseas horses to participate in the Classic.

The Caribbean Classic is set for competition on Sunday, December 8, at the Gulfstream Park race track in Florida.

“He ( Supreme Soul) looks good considering he has been in quarantine for seven days.

“He was happy to have a nice shower and to see his groom.

“He is fine and we are happy and now it is on to the race track itself to conclude preparations for the Classic,” Nunes reported to The Supreme Racing Guide.

Nunes then informed that his charge, who finished fifth in the highly anticipated Diamond Mile (November 9) walked under tack in the shedrow, Wednesday morning and yesterday.

“So far, so good, he is acclimatising quite good. Supreme Soul jogged on Wednesday morning and he looked happy and healthy and all being well he will breeze on Saturday, November 30,” Nunes shared.

The leading trainer then announced that the exciting American jockey Tyler Gaffalione will mount-up on Supreme Soul in the Classic.

“Yes, I can now confirm that Tyler Gaffalione is going to ride Supreme Soul and we are very happy that we were able to get this talented jockey on board,” Nunes said.

TYLER GAFFALIONE 'S BIOGRAPHY

Gaffalione received the 2015 Eclipse Award trophy as America's leading apprentice rider.

The 20-year-old become the leading rider at Gulfstream Park's 2015 spring/summer meet. With four days left in the meet, Gaffalione already had a 24-win lead but sealed the deal by winning four races on June 27.

Gaffalione increased his yearly purse earnings every year from 2014 through 2018, when he amassed a career-best US$12,687,324 in purse earnings and picked up the first two Grade 1 wins of his career. Gaffalione recorded the 1,000th winner of his career in the eighth race December 30 at Gulfstream Park on Mission From Elle.

In 2019, Gaffalione enjoyed success on the Triple Crown trail with victories on War of Will in the Grade 3 Lecomte Stakes and Grade 2 Risen Star Stakes and a win in the Jeff Ruby Steaks on Somelikeithotbrown. He earned his first classic win on May 18 when he guided War of Will through an opening along the rail at Pimlico and he charged through to win the 144th edition of the Preakness Stakes.

2019 Statistics

Starts Firsts Seconds Thirds Earnings

1,094 163 158 162 US$13,634,388

Career Statistics

Starts Firsts Seconds Thirds Earnings

6,954 1,163 1,055 984 US$50,273,342