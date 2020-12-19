Overnight Allowance set for Chace The Great

A well-supported 10-race programme is set for competition tomorrow at Caymanas Park with the highlighting event being an Overnight Allowance contest.

Fourteen runners are down to take part at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m) for a total purse of $1 million.

This publication takes a closer look at each runner and their chances of winning.

1. PRINCESS EMANUELLE: (8 ch m by Traditional - Explosive Peak) — Finished fifth on December 23, 2020 at five furlongs (1,000m) straight. Princess Emmanuelle is versatile and should be comfortable at this distance. Her present form is sufficient to make a bold bid. Note Lasix has been removed.

2. ROHAN KABIR: (5 ch g by Soul Warrior - Raise Your Voice) — Came home with a surging effort to finish third behind England's Rose and Eroy over five furlongs round on January 2, 2021. Rohan Kabir is better off with this extended trip and could be a part of the earning pack once more.

3. SEA SWAN: (6 ch m by Adore The Gold - Saint Cecilia) – Was a late non-starter at the gates on December 23, 2020. Sea Swan needs time to acclimatise to this level.

4. WARTIME: (8 ch m by War Marshall - Time Crisis) — Down the track in her last two races but Wartime is resilient and can rebound with a good effort here given her back class and sheer determination.

5. LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb g by Fearless Vision - My Friend Lucy) — Finished down the track on December 19, 2020 at this level and maybe is out of his range.

6. BEACH BOY: (5 b g Adore The Gold - Michepooh) — Did extremely well to reach this class, but a winning run from Beach Boy would be unexpected.

7. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft - March Pen) — Is going to be left behind.

8. EXTRUDER: (5 ch h by Adore The Gold - Mama Blossom) — Fifth behind Father Patrick, Legality and El Profesor on December 19, 2020 at 7 furlongs. Faces Legality and El Profesor again without any significant change in the handicaps. As such, Extruder should follow them home once more.

9. LEGALITY: (5 dkb h by Uncaptured - Tracey's Legacy) — Made a late move to finish sixth by 5 1/4 lengths behind Trevor's Choice and Chace The Great in the Chris Armond Sprint, travelling 5 ½ furlongs on December 27 of last year. Prior to that, Legality finished second place on three-consecutive occasions over various distances. Even though Chace The Great is present here, Legality has the capability to turn the tables.

10. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick - The Principal) — Back to form, El Professor finished 7 lengths in third place behind Father Patrick and Legality over seven furlongs on December 19, 2020. El Profesor should again be in the thick of things tomorrow.

11. CHACE THE GREAT: (8 ch g by Greatness - Our Miss Ruth) — Former two-time winner of the Caribbean Sprint Championship who is presently enjoying good and consistent form. Chace The Great has finished second in his last two runs. On December 13, he was beaten by 3/4 lengths by Sparkle Diamond, and 14 days later he was again beaten, this time by 1/2, by Trevor's Choice. Both these races were at 5 ½ furlongs so, based on those two runs, Chace The Great has less to do tomorrow and could go one better.

12. CRYPTOCURRENCY: (5 b m by Adore The Gold - Pleasant Ending) — Has no form to recommend.

13. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter - She's Spectacular) – Has come off the boil in recent times but is sufficiently talented to rebound. On current form Prince Charles cannot be recommended but do not throw him away by the wayside.

14. SECRET TRAVELLER: (7 b g by Traditional - Sea Traveller) — Won easily in claiming company on December 26, 2020 but is going to need to find much more against this higher grouping.