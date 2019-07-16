Overnight Allowance should provide a flow of 'Honey'

With no trophy race being offered on the 10-race midweek programme, the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event steps into the limelight at Caymanas Park tomorrow.

Nine runners will take part in what looks to be a very competitive race going 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) for a purse of $1 million.

The Supreme Racing Guide takes a closer look at each runner and examines their chances of winning.

HONEY RYDA: (4-y-o ch. f – Adore The Gold – Kathythetraina) — Failed to follow up on her win when she was beaten into eighth place by 6 lengths by Zephyr over 6 furlongs, on June 1. Honey Ryda returns here well-trained, having shined at exercise in the mornings; and now at a distance more suitable for her, should run a capital race here. Honey Ryda has a good chance of winning this one.

MY SISTER: (4-y-o rn. f – Taqurub – Lady MacBeth) — Very capable and tough competitor who has lost some form of late with her last three runs being unplaced efforts. My Sister has the class and talent and should be very competitive here, but she will have to step up some more if victory is to be achieved.

MY SUPER GIRL: (4-y-o ch. f – Market Rally – Supa Lei) — Did well to reach this class but My Super Girl is going to need more time to find her footing at this level. In addition, My Super Girl is a bit problematic, and if she is going to run well will need to calm down.

RADICAL: (5-y-o rn. g – Fearless Vision – Nistel's Annette) — Trying to find his way and therefore has no form to recommend even a good effort.

KILLER BEE: (5-y-o b. m – Storm Craft – Outfither) — Good runner who has lost her form and should still be searching when this race is over.

DEE DANGER: (4-y-o b. g – Forest Danger – CC Colqhoun) – Another one who has done tremendously well to reach this level. Dee Danger comes into this race on the back of two consecutive wins but is not expected to extend that streak in this one.

LOTTERY TICKET: (6-y-o b. m – Seeking The Glory – Just A Flutter) — Very disappointing effort on last when finishing in 12th place some 20 lengths behind stable companion Dysfunctional over a mile, on July 10. Lottery Ticket gets a journey which should be more up her street, being a come-from-behind sprinter, and should be able to run a much better race without actually winning.

BIMINI: (7-y-o ch. m – Seeking The Glory – Maria Elena) — Hard to recommend here on current form but has proven in days gone by that at this level she can pull off an upset.

SECRET TRAVELLER: (5-y-o b. g – Traditional – Sea Traveller) — Continues to run disappointing races and that is expected to continue tomorrow.