Overnight speed fest takes centre stage at the races tomorrow

A non-restricted Overnight Allowance highlights the 11-race programme which signals the return of racing at Caymanas Park after a three-month break due to COVID-19.

A competitive field of 14 runners is scheduled to enter the starting gates in this quick sprint to be run over 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m).

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses each runner in post-position order and their chances of winning.

1 - BOLD AFLAIR: (4-y-o dkb c – Bold Warrior – Affair With Aflair) – Moving down in class having already won at this level, Bold Aflair is a good sort who has accumulated four wins from 19 career starts. Yet, Bold Aflair has not done anything of great significance in his last two starts to suggest that he could be a factor here. Maybe, Bold Aflair will benefit from the three-month respite.

2 - UNCLE FRANK: (6-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – Dusty Milly) – As tough as nails, but Uncle Frank has never been a sprinter. Uncle Frank's only chance of winning is by coming from behind, and even that scenario is dependent on the leaders crumbling in the final stage of this contest. Yet, Uncle Frank might be worth a dollar or two for the exacta or trifecta.

3 - GOD OF LOVE: (4-y-o b g – Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Outstayed in his last race going a mile in February of this year in an Open Allowance event. God of Love should relish the reduction in the journey come tomorrow. This reduction is going to make God of Love much more competitive. God of Love won over this distance on December 4 of last year, clocking a fast time of 1:04.4, which gives him every chance of winning this expected fiercely contested sprint contest. The fact that jockey Dane Nelson, who was aboard in December, is returning to the saddle is a clear signal that God of Love is ready and coming to run. Besides, God of Love is known to be affected by injuries, thus making the time off of three months even better for him.

4 - MESSI: (5-y-o gr h – American Dance – Winning Spirit) – Talented horse who is coming of a 10-month break and will need a race or two to get back in shape, plus he is not a sprinter.

5 - RICKY RICARDO: (5-y-o dkb g – Storm Craft – My Friend Lucy) – A very slow starter who will be left way behind and therefore without a glimmer of winning.

6 - CHACE THE GREAT: (7-y-o ch g – Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – A former two-time champion sprinter who went completely off the boil. Chace The Great went through the 2019 season without winning a race from seven starts. Based on current form, Chace The Great cannot be recommended in this one. However, having rested for 217 days, if Chace The Great is anywhere near his best and has dealt with his various maladies, he can win and win comfortably.

7 - ANASO: (5-y-o b g – Distorted – Slim Ting) – Shows up now and then with surprising efforts but the choice of rider tomorrow, apprentice Tamicka Lawrence, who is yet to win a race, is of major concern. Anaso is therefore counted out and will have to wait for another day.

8 - CONTRACTOR: (5-y-o ch g – Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Contractor was most impressive on last when winning over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m) by 5 ¼ lengths. Repeating here, Contractor, who is racing for the first time in Overnight Allowance, is a tall order.

9 - PEKING CRUZ: (5-y-o ch g – Traditional – Patty Girl) – One of those horses who is coming down in class to participate in this one. Peking Cruz is a sprinter who might have a telling effect on the eventual outcome without winning.

10 - CORAZON: (4-y-o b f – Blue Pepsi Lodge – My Heartbeat) –Slowly but surely coming into her own at the Overnight level. Corazon is in a tough spot tomorrow, and although much is expected, a winning chance cannot be proclaimed at this time.

11 - MISS IN KISS: (5-y-o ch m – Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – This mare has done well to reach the Overnight grade, but with that said, she has no chance of winning.

12 - K J EXPRESS: (5-y-o rn g – Distorted – Law Lady) – A well-known speedster who has had three attempts at the Overnight level without any success. This trend should continue tomorrow.

13 - LALA DIVA: (5-y-o b m – Casual Trick – Safe Landing) – Out of her depth.

14 - MR UNIVERSE: (6-y-o ch h – Region of Merit – Raging Fury) – Was expected to be more competitive on last (December 18, 2019), but faltered in deep stretch finishing out of the frame. Well-freshened and based on his running style, Mr Universe, the speedball in the event, could prove hard to beat. He is the real speed but has the bad habit of shutting down. Be careful with this one.