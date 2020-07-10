Overnight the next frontier for Father Patrick

TALENTED four-year-old gelding Father Patrick , with a thoughtful ride from six-time champion jockey Omar Walker, eased into the winners' enclosure for his fourth career success at Caymanas Park on Saturday, July 4.

Father Patrick's triumph came at the Restricted Allowance level and he now moves on to campaign in Overnight Allowance.

The victory completed in a time of 1:191 going 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300 metres) was not a surprising effort, especially for the connections.

Father Patrick's performance was a personal accomplishment for his trainer Ian Parsard, given that the horse has had several health issues in the past.

“I am delighted with the performance, and you have to credit the jockey [Walker] for this one. He did not break as sharp as one would have expected.

“When he took over the lead, Father Patrick opened up about two or three lengths on his rivals.

“But not surprisingly, because he had a hard race when he last raced a week ago, he began to tire in the closing stages of the race – but Walker was able to take him across the line successfully. Despite this blip, we have high hopes for Father Patrick,” Parsard said.