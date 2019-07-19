Owner-breeder of Sparkle Diamond, Brereton Jones named Thoroughbred Club of America's Honor Guest
Brereton Jones has been selected by the Thoroughbred Club of America's board of directors as the 2019 Honor Guest, club President Katherine LaMonica announced recently.
Jones, who has campaigned three Kentucky Oaks (G1) winners, will be honoured by the club at its 88th Testimonial Dinner at Keeneland Friday, September 27.
Jones has a connection with Jamaica as he is the breeder of 58.3 seconds colt Sparkle Diamond, trained by Ralph Porter.
“The Thoroughbred Club of America is excited to name Brereton Jones as our 2019 Honor Guest,” LaMonica said.
Arguably, Jones' greatest racing exploits came when teaming up with trainer Larry Jones to win the Kentucky Oaks three times: in 2015 with Lovely Maria, 2012 with Believe You Can, and 2008 with Proud Spell, who also won the Grade 1 Alabama Stakes at Saratoga Race Course and earned an Eclipse Award for the Outstanding three-year-old filly in America.
Jones is a founding member of the Breeders' Cup and KEEP (Kentucky Equine Education Project) and currently serves as a member of The Jockey Club. In 2008, Jones was the recipient of the Warner Jones Horseman of the Year Award for outstanding service to the thoroughbred industry.
Jones also was instrumental in the formation of the KBIF (Kentucky Breeders' Incentive Fund), which uses sales tax from Kentucky stallions as breeders' awards to benefit all types of Kentucky-bred horses including thoroughbreds, quarter horses, and pleasure horses.
