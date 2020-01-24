Owner Hylton Dallas yearns for an environmentally friendly Caymanas Park

Hylton Dallas former racehorse owner has spent many years in the sport he loves with a passion.

Dallas, in one of his rare interviews, spoke of his almost lifetime involvement in racing.

SUPREME RACING GUIDE – SRG

HYLTON DALLAS – HD

SRG: How did you get into racing?

HG: I got into racing from I was a little boy when my father gave me a horse. That was when I left the country and came to town and started to attend the races at Caymanas Park on Saturdays and every race day. Eventually, I got to love the game to the point that I went on to own my first horse in the 1970s.

SRG: What was the name of that horse?

HD: Jovial King

SRG: Which horse was your first winner?

HD: The said Jovial King was my first winner.

SRG: Which is the best horse you owned?

HD: Prince Consort.

SRG: The most significant race you have won?

HD: The Jamaica Derby with, of course, Prince Consort trained by Philip Feanny.

SRG: The best horse you've seen run at Caymanas Park?

HD: In my time, I have seen numerous good horses run at Caymanas Park, but, for me, Element is the best.

SRG: The best jockey you have seen ride at Caymanas Park?

HD: Without a doubt, Winston “Fanna” Griffiths.

SRG: The best trainer?

HD: Again without doubt Philip Feanny

SRG: Do you have any regrets for being a part of racing?

HD: No regrets. None whatever. The game is a lovely pastime and there are pure, friendly people in the game.

SRG: What improvements would you like to see at Caymanas Park?

HD: A clean environment.

SRG: Explain?

HD : A clean environment means clean and healthy surroundings, a place where entire families can come and enjoy themselves on race days with clean, sanitary surroundings. I will very much like to see Caymanas Park develop into a First World facility. It must be clean, not only in one spot or selected areas. It must be environmentally friendly throughout, where it will be a pleasure to attract visitors to frequent visits.