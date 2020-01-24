Owner Hylton Dallas yearns for an environmentally friendly Caymanas Park
Hylton Dallas former racehorse owner has spent many years in the sport he loves with a passion.
Dallas, in one of his rare interviews, spoke of his almost lifetime involvement in racing.
SUPREME RACING GUIDE – SRG
HYLTON DALLAS – HD
SRG: How did you get into racing?
HG: I got into racing from I was a little boy when my father gave me a horse. That was when I left the country and came to town and started to attend the races at Caymanas Park on Saturdays and every race day. Eventually, I got to love the game to the point that I went on to own my first horse in the 1970s.
SRG: What was the name of that horse?
HD: Jovial King
SRG: Which horse was your first winner?
HD: The said Jovial King was my first winner.
SRG: Which is the best horse you owned?
HD: Prince Consort.
SRG: The most significant race you have won?
HD: The Jamaica Derby with, of course, Prince Consort trained by Philip Feanny.
SRG: The best horse you've seen run at Caymanas Park?
HD: In my time, I have seen numerous good horses run at Caymanas Park, but, for me, Element is the best.
SRG: The best jockey you have seen ride at Caymanas Park?
HD: Without a doubt, Winston “Fanna” Griffiths.
SRG: The best trainer?
HD: Again without doubt Philip Feanny
SRG: Do you have any regrets for being a part of racing?
HD: No regrets. None whatever. The game is a lovely pastime and there are pure, friendly people in the game.
SRG: What improvements would you like to see at Caymanas Park?
HD: A clean environment.
SRG: Explain?
HD : A clean environment means clean and healthy surroundings, a place where entire families can come and enjoy themselves on race days with clean, sanitary surroundings. I will very much like to see Caymanas Park develop into a First World facility. It must be clean, not only in one spot or selected areas. It must be environmentally friendly throughout, where it will be a pleasure to attract visitors to frequent visits.
