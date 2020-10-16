PAST WINNERS JAMAICA DERBY 1921 – 1958
YEAR HORSES
1921 Buck Dancer
1922 Young Starlight
1923 Glad Knight
1924 Mont Clare (Triple Crown)
1925 Philanthropist
1926 Saraband (Triple Crown)
1927 Blue Crown
1928 Mithra
1929 Sunshade
1930 By Jove (Triple Crown)
1931 Nun Nicer
1932 Winged Youth
1933 Vale Royal
1934 Cloister (D-H)
Ferula (D-H)
1935 Mary Burns
1936 Roysterer
1937 Money Moon (Triple Crown)
1938 Fire Water
1939 George Metaxa (Triple Crown)
1940 Aledec
1941 Sharafelden
1942 Jim Crackerjack
1943 Brown Bomber
1944 Pinnochio (D-H)
Fastnet (D-H)
1945 Commando
1946 Master Jack
1947 Blue Streak
1948 Applemony
1949 Fairy Gold
1950 Mark Twain (Triple Crown)
1951 Embers
1952 Soloist
1953 Balmoral Lad
1954 Twentyfour Carat
1955 Minaret
1956 Creole
1957 Tam O'Shanter
1958 Right Of Way
