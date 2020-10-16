 PAST WINNERS JAMAICA DERBY 1921 – 1958

YEAR HORSES

1921 Buck Dancer

1922 Young Starlight

1923 Glad Knight

1924 Mont Clare (Triple Crown)

1925 Philanthropist

1926 Saraband (Triple Crown)

1927 Blue Crown

1928 Mithra

1929 Sunshade

1930 By Jove (Triple Crown)

1931 Nun Nicer

1932 Winged Youth

1933 Vale Royal

1934 Cloister (D-H)

Ferula (D-H)

1935 Mary Burns

1936 Roysterer

1937 Money Moon (Triple Crown)

1938 Fire Water

1939 George Metaxa (Triple Crown)

1940 Aledec

1941 Sharafelden

1942 Jim Crackerjack

1943 Brown Bomber

1944 Pinnochio (D-H)

Fastnet (D-H)

1945 Commando

1946 Master Jack

1947 Blue Streak

1948 Applemony

1949 Fairy Gold

1950 Mark Twain (Triple Crown)

1951 Embers

1952 Soloist

1953 Balmoral Lad

1954 Twentyfour Carat

1955 Minaret

1956 Creole

1957 Tam O'Shanter

1958 Right Of Way

