PAST WINNERS JAMAICA DERBY 1921 – 1958

YEAR HORSES 1921 Buck Dancer 1922 Young Starlight 1923 Glad Knight 1924 Mont Clare (Triple Crown) 1925 Philanthropist 1926 Saraband (Triple Crown) 1927 Blue Crown 1928 Mithra 1929 Sunshade 1930 By Jove (Triple Crown) 1931 Nun Nicer 1932 Winged Youth 1933 Vale Royal 1934 Cloister (D-H) Ferula (D-H) 1935 Mary Burns 1936 Roysterer 1937 Money Moon (Triple Crown) 1938 Fire Water 1939 George Metaxa (Triple Crown) 1940 Aledec 1941 Sharafelden 1942 Jim Crackerjack 1943 Brown Bomber 1944 Pinnochio (D-H) Fastnet (D-H) 1945 Commando 1946 Master Jack 1947 Blue Streak 1948 Applemony 1949 Fairy Gold 1950 Mark Twain (Triple Crown) 1951 Embers 1952 Soloist 1953 Balmoral Lad 1954 Twentyfour Carat 1955 Minaret 1956 Creole 1957 Tam O'Shanter 1958 Right Of Way

Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login

ADVERTISEMENT