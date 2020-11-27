Patience repaid

Even following the scratch of morning-line favourite Eroy , journeyman jockey Devon A Thomas said that he was confident that his mount Jamai Raja , owned and trained by Errol Waugh, would get the job done.

That job was completed in the United Racehorse Trainers' Association of Jamaica (URTAJ) Trophy feature on Saturday, November 21 at Caymanas Park.

Going over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m), Jamai Raja, after many attempts in this grade, led nearly every step of the way to win a Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards by 3 ¼ lengths in an impressive time of 1:30.3.

“I definitely didn't fear anyone coming into this race as I know this horse well very and his capability. With the scratch of Eroy, that made it even sweeter as I knew that I had the race in the bag,” Thomas said.

He continued: “With Eroy out, I knew that Legality would be the horse to fear in the but during the race, I didn't see him ( Legality) at any time and so I said go and my horse kicked home.”

Jamai Raja raced just behind Master of Hall (Javaniel Patterson) in second place at the off before surging through to take the advantage approaching the six-furlong (1,200m) point and from there on it was smooth sailing to the wire.

Jamai Raja turned for home with a comfortable lead and didn't mess around as he powered home to win convincingly.

Legality (Dane Nelson) came with a challenge in deep stretch to finish in second place ahead of Master of Hall in third.