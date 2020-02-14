Patriarch underscores his love affair with the five straight

Patriarch , running from a different barn, continued to display his undying affection for the five straight, winning over the distance for the third-consecutive time.

Running in the colours of new owner Vincent Maine after being claimed for $1 million, Patriarch won against a field of seven pesky rivals at the Open Allowance level.

Trained by a rejuvenated Fitzgerald Richards and ridden by Dane Nelson, Patriarch clocked a fast 58.2 seconds for the distance without breaking a noticeable sweat. The recorded splits were 23.3 x 45.2. A five-year-old bay horse by Casual Trick – Electrifying, Patriarch, was followed home by the 13-1 chance Ras Emanuel 1 3/4 lengths away, ridden by female, claiming apprentice rider, Abigail Able. God of Love, another Richards trainee, finished third at odds of 7/2.

A well-pleased Richards shared his thoughts with this publication following the trademark win by his charge .

“There was not much to do in preparing Patriarch for this victory; all we had to do was to prepare him the manner he is accustomed to being prepared.

“We saw how he was trained in the past and, truth be told, we did the same things and we got the same winning result.

“We are aware that he has some issues, so all that we needed to do was to maintain him ( Patriarch) the same way, and as long as the race suits him we can keep him the way he is now.

“I cannot say that I am going to change anything to get him to go up to Grade One, as we have to take our time and keep him where he can perform the best he can,” the candid conditioner said.