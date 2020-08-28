Patriarch again shows off his sprinting prowess
Patriarch, in another super-sprinting display, held off rivals to win the top-rated $1-million Open Allowance event over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday (August 22).
Trained by Fitzgerald Richards and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Patriarch led from start to finish in the three-year-olds and upward event to win by three-parts of a length in a very fast 1:04.4 for the distance.
Patriarch came out of the starting gates flying ahead of Chace The Great (Dane Dawkins) and Father Patrick (Omar Walker). He then began to open up on the field running the half-mile turn and by the time the run-on horses got going, Patriarch was long gone.
Chace The Great was second and Universal Boss (Dick Cardenas), full-brother to the winner, finished in third spot.
Assistant trainer Omar Harrison said that the stable was confident that Patriarch would win.
“This was just a cakewalk as we felt very confident for this race. This race was scheduled to run two weeks ago but postponed because of the lack of sufficient entries but as long as the promoters decided to run the race, and we were all happy that they [promoters] did because we all know that we would have won. The jockey did a wonderful job aboard the horse,” Harrison said.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy