Patriarch again shows off his sprinting prowess

Patriarch, in another super-sprinting display, held off rivals to win the top-rated $1-million Open Allowance event over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m) at Caymanas Park on Saturday (August 22).

Trained by Fitzgerald Richards and ridden by Robert Halledeen, Patriarch led from start to finish in the three-year-olds and upward event to win by three-parts of a length in a very fast 1:04.4 for the distance.

Patriarch came out of the starting gates flying ahead of Chace The Great (Dane Dawkins) and Father Patrick (Omar Walker). He then began to open up on the field running the half-mile turn and by the time the run-on horses got going, Patriarch was long gone.

Chace The Great was second and Universal Boss (Dick Cardenas), full-brother to the winner, finished in third spot.

Assistant trainer Omar Harrison said that the stable was confident that Patriarch would win.

“This was just a cakewalk as we felt very confident for this race. This race was scheduled to run two weeks ago but postponed because of the lack of sufficient entries but as long as the promoters decided to run the race, and we were all happy that they [promoters] did because we all know that we would have won. The jockey did a wonderful job aboard the horse,” Harrison said.