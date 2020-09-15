Patriarch — The speedster

Patriarch based on his recent performances is confidently fitting himself with the title of top sprinter in the land.

Since the start of this year, this five-year-old bay horse by Casual Trick – Electrifying has raced seven times and has won on six of those occasions. His only defeat came on July 11 at the hoofs of the best horse in training at this time, Toona Ciliata, over 6 ½ furlongs — a distance many would consider too long for Patriarch.

The Fitzgerald Richards trainee latest victory came at the Open Allowance level on Saturday, September 12, 2020, travelling the more suitable sprinting distance of 5 ½ furlongs, albeit with a tinge of racing luck.

THE RACE

Ridden by fast-rising claiming apprentice Oshane Nugent, Patriarch used his speed to make one move to win by one length in a quick time 1:05.4 for the distance backed-up with splits of 22.4 x 45.2 on a soggy track following heavy rains.

Obviously enjoying the wet underfoot conditions, Patriarch went to the lead when Mr Starter opened the gates and held a good enough advantage over the chasing trio of Chace The Great (Dane Dawkins), Cryptocurrency (Orlando Foster) and Father Patrick (Romario Spencer) going into the half-mile (800m) turn.

Entering the lane, Patriarch stepped off the rails thereby allowing his closest pursuer Chace The Great, who hugged the inside rails, to put forward his challenge.

Chace The Great looked all set to nab Patriarch but suddenly, as if, not relishing the sloppy underfoot conditions, Chace The Great reacted badly forcing Dawkins to draw in the reins. After that incident, Chace The Grace was effectively out of the race.

This negative reaction by Chace The Great left Patriarch with the opportunity to run away and claim the win. Father Patrick came with a strong on the outside of rivals in the closing stages of the race to get second place with Prince Charles (Reyan Lewis) occupying the third spot.

JOCKEY'S COMMENTS

“My job was to get a good start on Patriarch, keep him up to his work and have enough left for the last part of the race. I give thanks that I was able to do that task.”

THE POSITIVES

It is always good to see a horse who showed undoubted talent in his juvenile year at last fulfilling that early assessment.

Patriarch, who was claimed on July 4, by his present conditioner, is now reaching new frontiers having had to deal with injuries, which in itself, is testimony to his fortitude and natural ability.

The hope is that Patriarch will continue the progress he is currently showing and be a worthwhile contender, certainly at sprinting, at the highest level for a while to come.

THE NEGATIVES

It was unfortunate to see what happened to old stager Chace The Great during the running of this race.

Chace The Great has proven over the years that he is an outstanding campaigner, and the anticipation is that he will remain healthy and return to the track as soon as possible.