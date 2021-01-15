Patriarch gets a chance at redemption, but it won't be easy

The St Catherine Cup takes the spotlight on what is a competitive 10-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow, January 16. Thirteen runners are down to face the starter going six furlongs (1,200m) for a total purse of $1.15 million in the featured trophy race.

Below is the analysis of the runners.

1. TRULY AMAZING: (5 b m by Traditional – Runin On Empty) – Was disappointing on December 27, 2020 when finishing in fifth place by 4 ¾ lengths behind Trevor's Choice in the Chris Armond Sprint at 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m). Truly Amazing should now be primed from that race as she continues the task of earning her spurs at the Open Allowance level. She is best known for her likeness of the straight course but has been coming to grips with going around the bend. Expect an improved effort tomorrow from Truly Amazing despite going up a tad in the weights and the trip being a touch longer.

2. FORMAL FASHION: (5 ch m by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Onemorefashion) – Did extremely well when finishing fourth behind Trevor's Choice in the recent Chris Armond Sprint over 5 ½ furlongs by 4 ¼ lengths on December 27 of last year. Formal Fashion is in good nick and is set for another capital effort and should have the better of Truly Amazing once again. Note that in her last 10 outings, Formal Fashion has raced only once going longer than 5 ½ furlong, making the extra half-a-furlong tomorrow a slight hindrance. Should finish in the frame.

3. JAMAI RAJA: (8 ch g by Market Rally – Angela's Favorite) – Shows up every now and then with surprising runs but Jamai Raja will have to do more if he is to be competitive but for certain will be seen in and around the headlines.

4. PATRIARCH: (6 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Ran absolutely no race on December 27, finishing down the track in 11th position by over 8 lengths in the Chris Armond Sprint. Patriarch was expected to be one of the leading contenders for the event but did not even show his noteworthy speed when the race started. However, prior to that lacklustre effort, Patriarch claimed six wins from seven starts and had gained the status as top sprinter for 2020. Patriarch seems more comfortable among these and with the bustling Dane Nelson returning to the saddle, is the horse to beat. It should be noted like Truly Amazing and Formal Fashion, Patriarch has raced longer than 5 ½ furlongs only once in his last 10 starts. Patriarch should lead but will have to be pushed hard in the final stages to combat the run on horses.

5. PEKING CRUZ: (6 ch g by Traditional – Patty Girl) – Ran a blinder on December 27, when he finished third behind Trevor's Choice in the Chris Armond Sprint. Peking Cruz was only beaten by 2 ½ lengths and if he can reproduce that effort then he should be in the running for top honours here. Expect Peking Cruz to be off the early pace with his final rattle coming in the last furlong. In addition, Peking gets a pull in the weights and the apprentice on board is expected to reduce his weight even more.

6. GOD OF LOVE: (5 b g by Adore The Gold – Shanda D) – Outsprinted by Mahogany over 6 ½ furlongs on December 12 of last year, finishing 15 lengths in seventh place. God of Love is much better than that and given his ability, can complete the exacta for his stables with Patriarch.

7. FATHER PATRICK: (5 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Won well when travelling seven furlongs (1,400m) on December 19, 2020. Then Father Patrick won by 4 ½ lengths in a noticeable time of 1:24.2. Father Patrick is in good nick form and is expected to fight out this finish by staying close to pace and making a burst from the top of the straight.

8. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (5 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Came from behind horses to win going five furlongs straight on December 23. Universal Boss returns to Open Allowance where he did not fare too well which makes repeating tomorrow a difficult task. Universal Boss races against his speedy older brother Patriarch, so to win he has to come from behind.

9. ROY ROGERS: (5 gr g by Distorted – Soca Party) – Still trying to acclimatise at this level but the distance may be too short for Roy Rogers to be truly effective.

10. ANOTHER BULLET: (9 b h by Nasheet – Wisely Noted) – Winner of the 2019 Caribbean Sprint Championship who is going to need more races to get his groove back after returning from a long break due to injuries.

11. DUKE: (5 gr h by Casual Trick – Lady McBeth) – Was not disgraced when finishing seventh behind Trevor's Choice on December 27. Duke is getting accustomed to the climate in Open Allowance and may need time but with this cup race loaded with sprinters, his ability to be close to the pace and then pushing forward might hold him in good stead tomorrow. Watch this one carefully as his win in Overnight, the class below, came at six furlongs.

12. PRINCE CHARLES: (5 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – A winner just seven days ago, Prince Charles is going to find it difficult repeating plus jockey Reyan Lewis, who knows him well, is not on board.

13: DRUMMER BOY: (6 b h by Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has no form to recommend and is just passing the time before going back down to the Overnight grouping.