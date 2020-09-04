Peking Cruz gets his chance in 'Sarge' Bucknor Memorial Cup

The $1-million G A “Sarge” Bucknor Memorial Cup is the feature race on a low-key nine-race programme at Caymanas Park tomorrow. Nine runners will contest the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance event travelling five furlongs (1,000m) straight.

Below is the analysis of the runners and their chances of winning.

1 - RAS EMANUEL: (8 b by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Was expected to be a lot more competitive than he was on last, when finishing down the track in the Ahwhofah Sprint over six furlongs on August 15. Ras Emanuel should now be more comfortable going over the straight but the number one draw is never the best coming down the five straight.

2 - COCO CHANEL: (4 b f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – Just beaten by Big Bang last weekend at one mile. Now going shorter, Coco Chanel may be left behind plus the jockey change from Dane Dawkins to apprentice Romario Spencer, although bringing down the weight, is not inspiring.

3 - DUNROBIN: (7 b g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Ran well on last to finish in third place in the Ahwhofah Sprint on August 15. Dunrobin should once again enjoy this galloping course. Races with the blinkers off and the visor on.

4 - INNOVATOR: (5 gr by Casual Trick – Pretty Hilly) – His chances of winning here are very slim.

5 - CONTRACTOR: (5 ch g by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Based on current form, Contractor cannot be recommended.

6 - ROJORN DI PILOT: (4 b c by Liquidity – I'm Magic) – Has been off the boil of late but Rojorn Di Pilot loves this galloping course and facing rivals that he can manage, he can definitely win.

7 - PEKING CRUZ: (5 b ch g by Traditional - Patty Girl) – Slowly but surely Peking Cruz is finding himself. He finished second over 6 ½ furlongs behind Cryptocurrency last Sunday. Now going over a distance, which he enjoys a lot, Peking Cruz can score that long-overdue win plus the opposition is a lot easier.

8 - NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5 ch g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Capable campaigner who always saves his best for the straight. Nuclear Thunder is going to make his present felt throughout this race and has every chance of winning.

9 - DRUMMER BOY: (5 b c – Natural Selection – Preach Preacher) – Has not raced since March (2020) when finishing second behind Harry's Train. Drummer Boy will not find this distance too sharp and given his class, can get up in time for the win if ridden properly. May, however, need the outing to find himself. Note the figure – 8 is on.