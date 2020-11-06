Peking Cruz finally gets home in front

Following Peking Cruz's come-from-behind upset win in the Non-Restricted Overnight Allowance (three-year-olds and upwards) event over 5 1/2 furlongs (1,100m), trainer Richard Azan is hoping that this win could turn around the fortune of his five-year-old chestnut gelding.

Peking Cruz and Azan secured their win on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Caymanas Park.

Sent off as odds of 15-1 in a field of 13 quality runners, Peking Cruz, with Dane Dawkins in the irons, raced among the backmarkers early on in the race.

Peking Cruz slowly picked off runners approaching the final bend and sprouted wings on the wide outside, thus keeping away from the mud splash of the other horses, in deep stretch and got up in the nick of time to beat Capturemyship (Anthony Thomas) and Wartime (Raddesh Roman) by half-a-length. The winning time was a good 1:06.0.

“The performance was a good one. We have been working hard with him and I asked the jockey not to try and go and contest the lead and he did that. Peking Cruz did not get a good break but he (the jockey) didn't rush and the horse came flying and that's the way I want him to run.

“I saw where he [ Peking Cruz] missed the break and I got a little worried because it was just 5 ½ furlong but then I saw him started to move down very fast with three furlongs so left in the race I felt good there,” Azan said in a post-race interview.