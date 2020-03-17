Perfect opportunity for Double Crown

The three-year-olds continue their preparations for the upcoming Classic series of races in a non-winners of two Restricted Allowance contest going seven-and-a-half furlongs (1,500m).

Six runners have been declared to face the starter in this testing encounter scheduled for today at Caymanas Park.

Below is an analysis of the runners.

1 LOOSE BALL: (three-year-old dkb g - Fearless Vision – My Friend Lucy) – Finished third behind Solid Approach and K D Rocket on last over five-and-a-half furlongs (1,100m). Loose Ball is not going to find this extension in the distance too taxing and is expected to get into the thick of things.

2 MY CLASSIC GIRL: (three-year-old ch f – Silent Valor – My Girl) – Showed nothing in her two starts to date, and that trend is going to continue.

3 MY TIME NOW: (three-year-old – Casual Trick – Bella Bloom) – Capable runner who was not disgraced on last when finishing third by 15 lengths behind Eroy and Tomohawk. My Time Now is set to have a say in the outcome of this race.

4 SUASION: (three-year-old ch f – Soul Warrior – Honeymoon Bay) – Tested the waters on last over 9 furlongs and 25 yards, when finishing in fifth place by 27 lengths behind Eroy, Tomohawk and My Time Now. Suasion faces My Time Now again and is not expected to turn the tables.

5 STEP IN FAITH: (three-year-old ch f – Bern Identity – Yield to Faith) – Has no chance of winning.

6 DOUBLE CROWN: (three-year-old ch g – Bellamy Road – Midshipman) – Won on debut on January 18, over seven furlongs (1,400m), beating DenDen by 6 ½ lengths in a time of 1:27.0. That day, Double Crown walked out of his starting stall but recovered well and went down into a prominent position at the half-mile (800m) before producing a strong run in deep stretch to win with ease. With improvement expected, Double Crown can win again at the extended journey.