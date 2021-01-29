Perfect opportunity for Chace The Great

Winner of 642 races and recognised as one of the greatest local jockeys of all times, George HoSang, will again be honoured at the races on Sunday next (January 31).

The George HoSang Trophy race will be run over 5 ½ furlongs at Overnight Allowance level.

Below is the analysis of the 13 entries nominated below in this trophy race.

1. VICTORY TURN (USA): (5 b m by Handsome Mike – Dreamingofleta) – A winner on January 16, who steps up a grade and needs time to know her new surroundings and the pace contained within. Victory Turn will be seen on the early headlines but will not last as this event has a lot of speedsters who are well accustomed to this class.

2. WILSON: (6 b g by Storm Craft - March Pen) – Has been plodding around at this level and gave a decent performance when finishing sixth just seven lengths behind Prince Charles, still winning here is beyond him at this time and will have to wait until he makes a probably return to the ranks of high claiming.

3. CRYTOCURRENCY: (5 b m by Adore The Gold - Pleasant Ending) - Has no form to recommend and needs to get his act together before he can effectively compete in this class.

4. SEA SWAN: (6 ch m by Adore The Gold - Saint Cecilia) – Sea Swan is yet to show any form since coming to this grouping and that process of learning continues on Sunday.

5. CHACE THE GREAT: (8 ch g by Greatness - Our Miss Ruth) – Was expected to win on January 9 but finished fourth behind Prince Charles at 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). On December 13, he was beaten by 3/4 lengths by Sparkle Diamond and 14 days later he was again beaten, this time by Trevor's Choice. Both those races were at 5 ½ furlongs, which gives Chace The Great another great opportunity at winning. He has less to do here and Dane Nelson is the perfect partner. But it has to be taken into consideration that Chace The Great is now eight years and maybe losing a bit of his edge.

6. ENGLAND'S ROSE: (4 b f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Talented filly who was a winner on January 2, travelling five furlongs round beating the American-bred Eroy. England's Rose is comfortable here but she has issues with her health and can be fractious especially at the starting gates. She is the beneficiary of a 10 lb drop in weight which should aid her chances of success. If the right England's Rose turns up she will have to be caught.

7. EL PROFESOR: (6 b g by Casual Trick - The Principal) – Disappointing on last when travelling over 6 ½ furlongs. El Profesor, prior to that, came home in third place behind the much improved Father Patrick and Legality over seven furlongs (1,400m) and thus should have a look in for a minor share.

8. CONTRACTOR: (6 ch g Blue Pepsi Lodge – Princess Terri) – Has been finding the Overnight difficult to handle. Maybe claiming is the answer.

9. HARRY'S TRAIN (USA): (6 ch m by Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – A known speedster Harry's Train will find too many to deal with in this one.

10. LOOSE BALL: (4 dkb g by Fearless Vision - My Friend Lucy) – Finished down the track on his two efforts at this level. Little or no improvement is expected.

11. MISS IN KISS: (6 ch m by Nuclear Wayne – She's So Lovely) – Will be missing in action.

12. ENUFFISENUFF: (5 gr c by He's Had Enough – Habor The Dream) – Finished fourth on January 2 behind England's Rose. With the filly present along with Chace The Great, Enuffisenuff cannot get a winning vote.

13. NUCLEAR THUNDER: (6 ch g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Cannot win.