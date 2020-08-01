Photo share for race day of Saturday, August 1, 2020
Trainer Ryan Darby (right) saddles Pakman for racing duties. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
Starting gate attendants about to load Champion Michaela (yellow and green silks) to participate in a nine furlongs and 25 yards contest.
DICK RETURNS: Former champion jockey Panamanian Dick Cardenas (right) returned to active
race riding in Jamaica after a spell on the North American circuit. Cardenas rode Peking Cruz
for trainer Richard Azan (left).
Executive director of the Betting, Gaming and Lotteries Commission (BGLC) Vitus Evans (left) presents the BGLC trophy to jockey's agent Donovan Wilson, who received on behalf of winning rider Omar Walker.
Trainer Fernando Geddes (left) is in conversation with general manager of the promoting
company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Lorna Gooden.
Trainer Fitzroy Glispie (left) made a welcomed return to the saddling barn after some time away from official competition. Here he is with jockey Paul Francis.
General manager of the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited, Lorna Gooden presents the Josseth Gray Memorial Cup to Michael Francis, representing the owner of winner, Stanlislaus.
Jockey Paul Francis (left) with trainer Lincoln Lungs.
