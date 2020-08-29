Photo snaps on Jamaica Oaks Day August 29, 2020
The 10 horses in the Jamaica Oaks round the first of two bends in the contest.
The two top jockeys over the Jamaica Oaks weekend of racing, Anthony Thomas (left) and Dane Nelson wait to mount-up for another race.
Shauna Cruise (Shane Ellis - on the outside) arrives on time to nab Top Eagle (Matthew Bennett).
The start of the highly anticipated Bonnie Blue Flag Trophy (nine furlongs and 25 yards). In photo as the starting gates open are from left: Wow Wow (Robert Halledeen), Supreme Soul (Dane Nelson) and eventual winner Toona Ciliata (Omar Walker). Partly hidden is Harry's Train at right.
Jockeys Phillip Parchment (left) and Dick Cardenas sharing their thoughts before the running of the Jamaica Oaks. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)
