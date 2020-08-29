Photo snaps on Jamaica Oaks Day August 29, 2020 (part 2)

These ladies are well masked at the track. (Photos: Joseph Wellington) Trainer Oneil “Sweety Man” Markland wearing his custom-made mask. Golden Destiny (Oshane Nugent) is a winner coming down the straight. A serious looking apprentice, Tevin Foster, in the saddle A rose for this lady on Oaks Day. (Photos: Joseph Wellington)

