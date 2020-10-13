Pinatubo out of Breeders' Cup — retired

THE Breeders' Cup lost one of its' marquee stars on Friday morning (October 9) with the announcement that European sensation Pinatubo has been retired.

It is a disappointing development that the champion and three-time Group 1 winner — considered by many to be the best miler in the world — will not make the trip to Keeneland for the Mile as originally planned.

Optimists out there will point out that with Pinatubo's defection, the Mile possibly just became the most wide open betting race of the two days.

Prior to his scratch Pinatubo was listed as the 11-4 favourite for the Mile. The next shortest price was 8-1 on fellow Europeans Palace Pier and Kameko.

Sports books had six different horses listed between 8-1 and 12-1 for the Mile prior to the big scratch, which tells one that this race is now up for grabs.

Favouritism could be decided in the QE II at Royal Ascot on October 17. Top milers Palace Pier for John Gosden and Kameko for Andrew Balding, are set to clash in this affair and both are considered possible for the Breeders' Cup.

Early steam has already begun to come in on Palace Pier as his odds immediately dropped to 11-2 following Pinatubo's retirement. Kameko is following close behind at 13-2 currently.

Defending champion and recent First Lady winner Uni, who is rounding back to her best form, is taking the most early money of any US runner. Her odds quickly dipped to 6-1 following the news.

Mo Forza, who has been dominaing his California turf foes, is listed as the 10-1 fourth choice.

Ivar stamped himself as a Mile contender over the weekend with an upset victory over Chad Brown's Raging Bull and Without Parole, in the Shadwell Mile. Ivar went from unlisted the previous week to 16-1 currently.