Pittsburgh Steelers march on to 10-0, as JustBet Super Bowl favourites Kansas City at $3.95 earn late win

Week 11 of the National Football League (NFL) regular season was living proof that on any given Sunday (or Monday or Thursday) anything can happen.

Of course, the Pittsburgh Steelers emerged 10-0 following their 27-3 domination over the Jacksonville Jaguars and the New York Jets remain the only team without a win (0-10) after their 17-22 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

A number of underdogs overperformed and that made for the most unpredictable week this season: The Carolina Panthers battered the Detroit Lions 20-0, the Houston Texans beat the New England Patriots 27-20, the Tennessee Titans outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 30-24, the Denver Broncos outplayed the Miami Dolphins 20-13, the Dallas Cowboys bettered the Minnesota Vikings 31-28, the Indianapolis Colts outworked the Green Bay Packers 34-31 and the Los Angeles Rams outmuscled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24.

But, while it was a weekend for many outsiders, the Seattle Seahawks persevered over the Arizona Cardinals 28-21 as expected and the Kansas City Chiefs needed a late comeback, led by quarterback (QB) Patrick Mahomes, to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders 35-31 on Sunday night and avenge their only loss this season. And, despite not having QB Drew Brees due to rib injuries, the New Orleans Saints, with QB Taysom Hill, making his first career start, registered a dominating 24-9 rout over the Atlanta Falcons.

Thirty-year-old Hill had a total of 10 career passing completions heading into Sunday and was better known for his running ability while subbing in for Brees. The fourth year QB proved his versatility in his first career start under centre, completing 78.3 per cent of his passes for 233 yards and posting a passer rating of 108.9.

Hill's passing performance did not take away from his running game, as he led the Saints in rushing yards (51) complemented by two touchdowns. He became the only player since 1950 to win his first QB start with a passer rating of more than 100 with 50-plus rush yards. Hill and Daunte Culpepper are the only players in the Super Bowl era with at least 50 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in their first QB start.

This weekend will feature two significant matchups late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, respectively. Firstly, the new face of the league takes on the old guard when the Buccaneers (7-4) welcome the Chiefs (9-1) for the Brady-Mahomes battle, then the Packers (7-3) welcome the Chicago Bears (5-5) into Wisconsin to renew the NFL's longest rivalry.

The Buccaneers vs Chiefs matchup is the only one this weekend between teams with winning records. The Chiefs are coming off a thrilling, last-minute comeback win over the Raiders while the Buccaneers are coming off a short week after a physical Monday night loss to the Rams. The Buccaneers defence held the Rams to a measly 5 rushing yards in the first half, but the Chiefs are betting on the arm of Mahomes to get them through this one and the daunted run-defence should be stymied.

Mahomes has thrown 27 total touchdowns against two interceptions this season, and the last time Tampa Bay came off a short week, they got hammered 38-3 by the Saints. Brady seemed out of sorts on Monday, especially on long passes, but is expected to be sharper this weekend. However, it's hard to see him outpointing Mahomes – bet on the Chiefs.

The Packers vs Bears rivalry started in 1921 and this is the second-best matchup (record-wise) this weekend. To say this rivalry is heated would be an understatement but, while the Packers should easily shake off their second-half collapse and 31-28 overtime loss to the Colts last weekend, the shaky offence of the Bears is not expected to keep pace.

After a sizzling 5-1 start to the season, Chicago has lost four straight and is now 5-5. They are 1-6 against Green Bay on Sunday nights and have lost the last four meetings. The odds are not in Chicago's favour and, while Khalil Mack and the rest of their defence may keep the score close, it is not believed that the Bears will be able to keep up – Green Bay improves to 8-3.

By the way, if boxing is your game, two of the sport's most iconic figures are scheduled to 'duel' tomorrow, as former undisputed heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson meets former four-division world champion Roy Jones Jr at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs) won the World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title at the age of 20 when he stopped Jamaican Trevor Berbick in the second round in November 1986 then went on to become the undisputed champion in 1987, until a startling upset loss to James “Buster” Douglas in 1990. Tyson (age 54) returns to the ring for the first time since a sixth-round stoppage loss to Kevin McBride in June 2005.

Jones (66-9, 47 KOs) is a former four-division world champion who is viewed as one of the most skilled boxers of his generation, winning championships at middleweight, super middleweight, light heavyweight and heavyweight. Jones (age 51) last fought in February 2018, beating Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

This is an exhibition bout with a unique set of rules, and the combined age of the contestants is 105 years, so lower your expectations and enjoy the spectacle.

Super Bowl Winner

Team Odds

Kansas City Chiefs 3.95

Pittsburgh Steelers 5.80

New Orleans Saints 7.00

Green Bay Packers 11.00

Seattle Seahawks 12.00

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12.00

Los Angeles Rams 13.00

Baltimore Ravens 17.00

Indianapolis Colts 17.00

Buffalo Bills 24.00

*Only Top 10 odds shown (see website for full list)

*Odds are subject to change