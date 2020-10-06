Preakness 2020 — Racing Snaps
Jockey Robby Albarado, right, joins members of Swiss Skydiver's team holding the trophy after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes.
Swiss Skydiver, with Robby Albarado aboard, stands in the winners circle after winning the 145th Preakness Stakes.
Empty seats are seen ahead of the 145th Preakness.
Betting windows are closed ahead of the 145th Preakness horse race, Saturday, October
3, 2020, in Baltimore.
A Pimlico staffer paints the weather vane with the colours of Swiss Skydiver's owner's silks after the horse won the 145th Preakness Stakes.
Swiss Skydiver (4), ridden by Robby Albarado, wins the 145th Preakness Stakes horse race ahead of Authentic (9), ridden by John Velazquez, at Pimlico Race Course, Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Baltimore. (Photos: AP)
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy