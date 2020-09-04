Predicting the 2020 Kentucky Derby winner

The 146th running of the Kentucky Derby is scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, September 5 at the famed Churchill Downs race track in the United States.

Below is the predicted finish of the race.

1st – TIZ THE LAW

Tiz the Law's only issue with drawing post No 17 comes from his outside neighbour Authentic, who figures to send and possibly cut Tiz the Law off at the break when he angles left. Otherwise, Tiz the Law wants an outside trip and owns enough speed to secure a decent position behind the leaders. From there, he figures to wait patiently and make the same move approaching the far turn that won all four his races this year.

2nd – KING GUILLERMO

King Guillermo will probably head to the front and settle into either the pocket or stalk closely from the middle. If Authentic fails to break adequately, he might find himself on a comfortable lead. On the far turn, it is possible he might get the jump on Tiz the Law and hold on.

3rd – AUTHENTIC

Authentic knows how to convert uncontested leads into wins. With Authentic's record, trainer Bob Baffert is almost certain to instruct John Velazquez to urge his mount aggressively the moment the gates open. However, the distance remains an issue even if he secures the lead.

4th – HONOR A P

Drawing post No 16 is not an issue for Honor A P. He is not used to a crowded field, which makes the outside post position an opportunity to stay in the clear. Expect Honor A P to follow Tiz the Law's path out of the gate and then fall a few lengths behind. He could fall as far back as seventh, eighth or ninth early, before making his usual move when the time comes.

5th – NY TRAFFIC

The concern is whether Ny Traffic owns enough talent to win. Ny Traffic also suffers from seconditis and might not realise he can pass horses.

6th – MAJOR FED

Major Fed is listed as a “Live Longshot”. On paper, he is expected to give up many lengths in the beginning as a deep closer and take one shot at the end.

7th – ATTACHMENT RATE

If he gets into a comfortable rhythm and switches leads properly such as in his Ellis Park Derby try, then a higher placing is possible. Otherwise, seventh sounds right.

8th – MAX PLAYER

Max Player is one of three deep closers along with South Bend and Sole Volante. Post 2 is not a starting point either, as traffic problems arise for closers taking the inside paths.

9th – THOUSAND WORDS

With Baffert sending Authentic to the front, Thousand Words might get lost in the shuffle in mid-pack. He stole the Shared Belief Stakes on the lead, but that is not going to happen this time.

10th – FINNICK THE FIERCE

This closer is blind in his right eye and drew Post 1. That is enough reason to use caution when betting him.

11th – MR BIG NEWS

Here is yet another closer. Granted, on his best day Mr Big News is capable of completing the superfecta. Needs a perfect trip, and that is not probable as an average closer in an 18-horse field.

12th – ENFORCEABLE

Another closer to discuss. As with other horses in this category, he is capable of hitting the board with a good trip and best effort.

13th – SOLE VOLANTE

Sole Volante is one of three deep closers. Fitness is a question too, as it feels like the connections are rushing him to make the race. Like most of these closers, he figures to get caught in a wall of horses and finish in the latter half.

14th – MONEY MOVES

Money Moves won a Gulfstream optional claimer against 12 horses, but the Kentucky Derby is a different race with 18 horses present.

15th – SOUTH BEND

Does not own the talent to overcome that many lengths in a race lacking blazing speed.

16th - NECKER ISLAND

Necker Island tries hard in every race, finishing at least fifth or higher in all 10 career starts. However, that streak ends in the Kentucky Derby

17th – STORM THE COURT

If nothing else, at least the reigning Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion adds some speed to the race. He wants to stalk the leaders in third or fourth early on. Ultimately, the talent is not there for him to sustain his presence when they turn for home.

18th – WINNING IMPRESSION

Expect Winning Impression to linger at the back and never make one dent, unless it rains.

Post

Position Horse Odds

1 Finnick the Fierce 50-1

2 Max Player 30-1

3 Enforceable 30-1

4 Storm the Court 50-1

5 Major Fed 50-1

6 King Guillermo 20-1

7 Money Moves 30-1

8 South Bend 50-1

9 Mr Big News 50-1

10 Thousand Words 15-1

11 Necker Island 50-1

12 Sole Volante 30-1

13 Attachment Rate 50-1

14 Winning Impression 50-1

15 NY Traffic 20-1

16 Honor A P 5-1

17 Tiz The Law 3-5

18 Authentic 8-1