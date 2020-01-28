Prince Charles crowns another victory

Prince Charles came with a late flourish to win by 1 ¾ lengths, a Restricted Overnight Allowance event going six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300 metres) at Caymanas Park on Saturday, January 25.

Prepared for racing by champion conditioner Anthony Nunes and ridden by apprentice, Reyan Lewis, Prince Charles won the event in a time of 1:19.1, built on early splits of 22.4, 46.0, 1:11.2 to register his fifth career win from 14 starts.

“You are always pleased when you win,” trainer Nunes said. The trainer then spoke of the special ways of Prince Charles.

“In the same breath, I will tell you that it was not a great performance by any means.

“To be very honest, Princes Charles did not work very well for this race. So much so, I did think of not starting him. But I also know that he is a fellow who will put in a lousy work now and then, and this means nothing.

“Probably it just means that he [ Prince Charles] woke up on the wrong side of the bed that particular morning. This is why we said that it was not the hardest of Overnight Allowance races, so let us give him a chance for him to show us that he will put it all together on the race day and accordingly, he did what was expected of him,” Nunes shared.

Wartime, a 14/1 chance who led briefly after entering the straight course but finally succumbed to the challenge of the winner, finished second ridden by apprentice, Raddesh Roman. Miss Formality (Oneil Mullings) was third.