Prince Charles the choice in Ash Wednesday Trophy

The perked-up purse of the six-and-half furlongs (1,300 metres) Ash Wednesday Trophy has brought together 12 starters for this Overnight Allowance contest.

This trophy race is quite competitive, with several horses having a chance of winning.

The Supreme Racing Guide assesses the winning potential of the 12 horses entered.

1 – AZARIA: (5-year-old b m – Performing Magic – Milestone) – Azaria moves up in class and needs time. Odds 60-1

2– HARRY'S TRAIN: (5-year-old ch m USA Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie) – Harry's Train ran like a scared hare to win going five furlongs (1,000 metres) round just 10 days ago. The trainer of Harry's Train seems to have this mare on the right course, and she is expected to do most of her running in front. Odds 7-1

3– MISS FORMALITY: (5-year-old ch m – Traditional – Jamaican Dream) – Miss Formality has been knocking at the door in recent times, and with a noticeable pull in the weights can be competitive. This mare, to have a chance of winning, must get out of her starting stall in good order. A necessity on all the exotic wagers. Odds 20-1

4 – PRINCE CHARLES: (4-year-old ch g – Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Prince Charles has already won in the Overnight grouping, and with the distance right up his sleeves can easily repeat. Prince Charles won over this distance on January 25, and having been refreshed will carry the bulk of the betting. Odds 2-1

5 – GRAYDON: (5-year-old USA Sweet Return – Hotesse) – Graydon has not been showing up in his recent outings, and that trend should continue tomorrow. Odds 60-1

6 – EL PROFESOR: (5-year-old b g – Casual Trick – The Principal) – El Profesor is a well-known occupant of this Overnight grouping. The distance of this race suits El Profesor, and with the hot Dane Nelson in the saddle now has a better chance of bringing home this trophy for his connections. Tough and rugged, El Profesor is up to the task. Odds 7-2

7– DYSFUNCTIONAL: (7-year-old b g – He'stherealthing – Luscious) – Dysfunctional falls into the category of the consistent ones. He has finished third in his last two races, and with his stables in good nick of late can be the spoiler. Odds 5/2

8 – NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5-year-old ch g - Nuclear Wayne - Royal Beauty) – Nuclear Thunder is slowly but surely finding his hoofs in Overnight company, and that learning curve continues tomorrow. Odds 16-1

9 – WARTIME: (7-year-old 7 ch m – War Marshall – Time Crisis) – Wartime has been holding her own at this level with a good third on last (February 16) behind Harry's Train and Eye Candy. Wartime races with a substantial pull in the weights and has a good chance of winning. Odds 3-1

10 – MY SISTER: (5-year-old rn m – Taqarub – Lady McBeth) – My Sister after resting returned to competitive racing 18 days ago and that run must have helped in her getting fit and ready for the task at hand tomorrow. My Sister's intent is further enhanced with her trainer taking off the blinkers and putting on the visor. My Sister cannot be left out of the reckoning. Odds 12-1

11 – EYE CANDY: (5-year-old ch m – Forest Danger – Regency) – Eye Candy has been doing quite well since making it to this grade. This chestnut mare is getting there, but the Ash Wednesday Trophy might not be the right time. Yet, eyes cannot be taken off Eye Candy. Odds 12-1

12 – CAMPESINO: (10-year-old b g – Compadre – Yaella) – Campesino has often been racing of late, and even with the visor off cannot be given the winning nod. Odds 10-1