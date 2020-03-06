Prince Charles moves into royal company
Following back-to-back wins by Prince Charles at the Overnight Allowance level last Wednesday (February 26), trainer Anthony Nunes says he was disappointed with the effort. But the trainer believes his four-year-old chestnut gelding can produce competitive runs at the highest level.
“I believe he [ Prince Charles] has the talent to be a Grade One sprinter. I believe so. What he needs to do is to improve on his Overnight victories to get to that level,” Nunes said.
Ridden by apprentice Reyan Lewis, Prince Charles ( Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) won the six-and-a-half furlong (1,300m) event by a short head in a time of 1:20.0.
Prince Charles was off to a good start, racing in third behind the early speed led by Nuclear Thunder (Javaniel Patterson) and stable companion Graydon (Dane Dawkins). Going into the half-mile, Harry's Train (Kiaman McGregor) recovered from a poor start and went by rivals to take up the running ahead of Graydon and Prince Charles.
In the lane, Prince Charles surged to the front and kept up his work in deep stretch but had to withstand the late charge of Wartime (Raddesh Roman).
“I'm pleased in that he [ Prince Charles] has progressed through Overnight Allowance relatively comfortably and he's now at the Open Allowance level, but I was disappointed in the actual run today [Wednesday].
“I thought he was in better shape for this race than his previous ones.
“I don't know if you remember me saying, when he won the other Overnight Allowance race, that I wasn't happy with him. He had bled through Lasix when he came home and we worked on him, and I said 'all right, we have him where we want him'.
“Yes, he ran and he won, but if you look at these last three wins at the same distance, he won in 1:18.4, 1:19.1, and 1:20.0 suggesting he is going backward or is regressing.
“He is a funny type of horse. He loves competition, as a furlong out it looked like Wartime was going to run by him, but Prince Charles fought on again so he can be tricky that way; and he is not a great workhorse either,” Nunes informed.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy