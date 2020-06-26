Prince Charles should have an easy 'Overnight'

A full field of 16 runners is down to take part in the top-rated Overnight Allowance contest to be run over 6 furlongs (1,200m).

The Supreme Racing Guide analyses the runners below.

1 - ANASO: (5.b. g by Distorted – Slim Ting) – Closed fast last Saturday when finishing in fifth, 5 ½ lengths behind Chace The Great. Anaso could run well once again for a share of the pie.

2 - DUNROBIN: (7.b. c by Blue Pepsi Lodge – En Vogue) – Comes into this race on back-to-back wins and, based on that form, Dunrobin is going to make a valid bid. Note: blinkers off.

3 - SERGEANT RECKLESS: (5.dkb. m by Storm Craft – Code Star) – Should do her running on the front end and then falter in deep stretch.

4 - MSMYRTLERICHIEGIRL: (5.b. m by Mismyrtleboyrichie – Allthebest) – Has done nothing in her three starts at this level and that trend is going to continue.

5 - PRINCESS ANNIE: (4.b. f by Northern Giant – Millenium Princess) – Princess Annie is going to find 6 furlongs too sharp.

6 - NUCLEAR THUNDER: (5.ch. g by Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) – Out of his depth here.

7 - EYE CANDY: (5.ch. m by Forest Danger – Regency) – Continues to be effective in her races and could occupy a place on the board.

8 - PRINCE CHARLES: (4.ch. g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Has been in tip-top shape this season. Prince Charles has racked up two wins from three starts before the shutdown of racing. He has been training well coming into this race, making Prince Charles, the obvious choice.

9 – CRYPTOCURRENCY: (4.b f by Adore The Gold – Pleasant Ending) – Based on current form, Cryptocurrency cannot be recommended.

10 - EL PROFESOR: (5.b. g by Casual Trick – The Principal) – Shows up with reasonable efforts every now and then. El Profesor cannot be taken on trust.

11 - DADA'S NALA: (6.b. m by Distorted – My Girl Nala) – Has no chance.

12 - HOVER CRAFT: (10.b. g by He'stherealthing – Pizzaz) – Old stager will be inconvenienced by the distance.

13 - RAS EMANUEL: (8.b. h by Burning Marque – Pleasant Princess) – Continues to show up in his races and another good effort is expected.

14 - SEBASTIAN: (4.b. c by Western Classic – Sea Treaty) – Sebastian is going to find the going rough here.

15 - WARTIME: (7.ch. m by War Marshall - Time Crisis) – Has been a model of consistency for some time now. Wartime has not been worse than third in her four starts this season, and that good run should continue.

16 - BRUCE WAYNE: (6.b. g by Nuclear Wayne – Xpress Card) – Will be doing his best in the last furlong. A real competitor who never gives up.