The Open Allowance event for three-year-olds and upwards is the feature call on the 11-race trophy-less programme tomorrow at Caymanas Park.

A small but talented field of seven runners has been nominated to take part in what is expected to be a scorcher travelling 5 ½ furlongs (1,100m) for a total purse of $1.15 million.

Below is the analysis of each runner.

1. SUPERLUMINAL: (8 b h by Natural Selection – Thousand Hills) – Hard-knocking horse who always runs an honest race. Superluminal going this short is going to be outsprinted. His entry here seems to be a pipe opener for a future engagement.

2. PATRIARCH: (5 b h by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Finished third behind Toona Ciliata and Prince Charles on July 11, over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m). Patriarch, who led for a long way in that race, renews rivalry with Prince Charles but does so with the distance more in his favour. On the handicapping side, Patriarch, based on weight actually carried in the July 11 race, is much worse off now when compared with Prince Charles. In the July 11 race, Patriarch was allotted 126 lb but actually carried 115 lb due to the officiating apprentice's claim. That 115 lb was the same weight carried by Prince Charles in the same race. Tomorrow Patriarch carries 126 lb, an increase of 11 lb on the actual weight carried in the July 11 contest while Prince Charles moves up by the same 11 lb. So, at the handicaps, Prince Charles should have the better of Patriarch again. As mentioned before, Patriarch's saving grace might be the distance plus now he has the services of Robert Halledeen and not apprentice Oshane Nugent.

3. HARRY'S TRAIN: USA (5 ch m – Discreetly Mine – Sweet Dixie Gal) – Was a winner over this distance two races back in a time of 1:06.0. If Harry's Train can reproduce that effort, then he might be competitive against these.

4. CHACE THE GREAT: (7 ch g by Greatness – Our Miss Ruth) – Based on current form, former two-time Caribbean Sprint champion Chace The Great needs to do much more than recent form suggests to have a chance.

5. FATHER PATRICK: (4 b g by Nuclear Wayne – Late Appeal) – Fit gelding who comes into this race on the backend of two consecutive wins. However, against these, Father Patrick racing at this level for the first time is going to find repeating difficult but it has been done before.

6. PRINCE CHARLES: (4 ch g by Mine Over Matter – She's Spectacular) – Went down fighting on last to the highest-rated horse in training at the moment, Toona Cliata, over 6 ½ furlongs. Prince Charles was only 1 ½ lengths away in second place and, despite carrying a joint top weight of 126 lb, can put these away.

7. UNIVERSAL BOSS: (4 b g by Casual Trick – Electrifying) – Full brother to rival Patriarch. The always improving Universal Boss, a winner on his previous outing, in the class below, should make his presence felt throughout the race without actually winning.