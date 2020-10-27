Princess Lauren returns from 18-month respite for easy win

Patience and confidence paid off for the connections of Princess Lauren as the four-year-old chestnut filly overcame an 18-month layoff to take a Restricted Allowance V event over five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course on Friday, October 23.

Owned by Houston Stables, trained by Robert Pearson and ridden by Omar Walker, Princess Lauren won by four lengths in a time of 1:00.4 minutes for the distance.

Princess Lauren broke fairly well at the off, sat second behind Gimmipalinka (Kiaman McGregor), before taking full control of the race at the top of the straight and ran out an easy winner in the end. Super Amia (Anthony Thomas) came home in second place and Azul (Dennis Brown) finished in third place.

“Well she [ Princess Lauren] bored her tendons going into the Guineas I presumed, I didn't have her back then, but I was told that. She was out for 18 months; I got her like three, four months ago, then she developed another problem when she broke her splint bone, so we had a setback again.

“But once we were able to get her right we know we will be able to win out her conditions rather easily, but we will take it one step at a time. She was a little bit tardy today but she coupled up very quickly; she showed she needed the run in the last part of the race but her class took her through.

“She don't have the legs to match her looks and her ability, but we just have to take it slow with her and continue to progress with her,” Pearson told The Supreme Racing Guide.