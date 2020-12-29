Pulsating!

IN a performance which truly defined his talent and the progress he has made at the back-end of this season, Nipster defeated high-profile rivals to win the inaugural running of the Ian Levy Cup.

This cup race was run over 8 ½ furlongs on Saturday, December 26 at Caymanas Park.

Nipster, ridden by Robert Halledeen, clocked 1:43.3 for the distance, winning by all of seven lengths. Second was Nipster's shed row mate Sentient (Ameth Robert) with the third slot occupied by Toona Ciliata.

Nipster is trained by Gary Subratie and is owned and bred by Michael Bernard.