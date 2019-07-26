Purple Wayne rains down for maiden win

Purple Wayne scored the first win of his racing career in a three-year-old maiden race on Saturday at Caymanas Park that left trainer Robert Pearson hopeful that the bay gelded son of Nuclear Wayne — Osada could develop into a more than useful runner, as Purple Wayne goes through his conditions.

Purple Wayne skipped away from the field of seven to finish 1,400 metres in a reasonable time of 1:28.1.

“He is a colt and was a bit of a rogue as a two-year-old, so he took forever to come on but as is evident, he ( Purple Wayne) is getting better with each race which augurs well for the future, and we will just ease him into his racing preparation one step at a time,” trainer Pearson said.

How far do you think, based on potential, he can get to?

“I think that he can get as far as probably Grade One for I think he has the potential as he is as green as grass in his running and we are just going to continue to work with him and see how far that takes him,” the second-generation trainer said with lively expectation.

Emerging from his third career start with a second-place finish and a change of equipment — Figure 8 added — Purple Wayne who was installed the 1-5 favourite, went on to release the maiden tag by all of 5 1/2 lengths ridden for the second time in consecutive races by champion jockey Anthony Thomas.

Finishing second was the ultra-consistent Cairo ridden by the claiming apprentice Raddesh Roman as the 2-1 second favourite while 17-1 chance Private Quest ridden by Jordan Barrett claimed the third spot another five lengths back in the field of seven.