Race Car – a chequered flag winner

AFTER tasting defeat for the first time when stepping up to the Overnight Allowance level on July 25, talented American-bred Race Car returned and turned in a fighting, yet excellent performance to defeat rivals in the same class grouping.

Race Car's fourth victory in five career starts was achieved on the Independence Day (August 6) race card at Caymanas Park.

THE RACE

Reunited with favourite rider Dane Nelson, Race Car, trained by Spencer Chung, found overdrive well beyond the fifth gear in deep stretch to beat rivals by a head in a three-horse blanket finish over 7 ½ furlongs (1,500m). The three-year-old grey/roan colt won in a time of 1:32.0 with recorded splits of 23.3 x 46.3 x 1:00.0.

Race Car was the last to leave the starting gates when the starter pressed the 'Go' button.

Leaving the six-furlong (1,200m) point, Nuclear Thunder (Christopher Mamdeen) led the way ahead of Will In Charge (Omar Walker), with Race Car improving one spot to eighth in the nine-horse field.

Nelson then pushed down a bit on the gas pedal and Race Car started to surround horses, getting closer as Sentient (Robert Halledeen) and Master of Hall (Raddesh Roman) battled for the advantage.

Coming into the lane wide on the outside Nelson, with vigorous urgings and making many diamond changes to his hold, got Race Car motoring on maximum which enabled the duo to get up in the nick of time for the win. Sentient was a head behind in second place and a short head in front of Master of Hall.

TRAINER'S COMMENTS

“The 'one draw' is always an obstacle in races like this one. When you are posted in the one draw you will have to go wide, and in doing so he [ Race Car] had to be reserved in the early part of the race before giving everything in the finishing phase. While he may seem capable of staying a longer trip, he is more a middle distance horse.”

THE POSITIVES

Lovely to watch the progress of Race Car. Now he is in Open Allowance where he will offer stiff opposition to those already in that class. A welcomed addition to the stock of horses in the top grade.

THE NEGATIVES

Race Car has a habit of coming slowly out of the starting gates. This must be rectified if he is to compete against the likes of Toona Ciliata and company effectively.

THE VERDICT

The incredible talent of Nelson was showcased in the dramatic finish, which earned Race Car victory. Let's hope the “Warrior Chief” stays here and plies his trade instead of returning to Canada.