Race Car in pole position for third victory
Imported three-year-old grey colt Race Car seeks his third win from three starts in a Restricted Stakes event going 6 1/2 furlongs (1,300m) on Sunday (July 12).
The task of winning will not be easy for Race Car as another foreigner, Crafty and Ready, and local-bred England's Rose will provide healthy competition.
Below is the analysis of each runner.
1 - ENGLAND'S ROSE: (3. b. f by Natural Selection – Ahwhofah) – Was expected to give Mahogany a fight on last (June 27) over 5 ½ furlongs but England's Rose failed to deliver, finishing in third place by over seven lengths. England's Rose has promised much, yet to date she has been unable to deliver with Sunday's encounter being even more difficult. Note the tongue tie is off.
2 - COCO CHANEL: (4. b. f by Casual Trick – Wagon Wheel) – The task of winning is difficult.
3 - RACE CAR: (USA 3. gr/rn. c by USA Race Day – MC Duffie) – Talented runner who is unbeaten in two starts on local soil. Race Car is moving sweetly in the mornings with a recent clocking of 1:06.1 for 5 ½ furlongs showing that he is fit and ready to make it three wins in succession. Added to his undeniable talent, Race Car is versatile as he can either go with the early pace or come from behind. Note the tongue tie is on.
4 - SEA CRUISE: (4. b.c by American Dance – Rip Current) – Making up numbers.
5 - EAGLE ONE: (USA 3. b. c by Astrology – Frisky Cheerleader) – His form has dropped off, and nothing is expected to change.
6 - SHE'S A HIT: (3. ch. f by Blue Pepsi Lodge – Herroyalhighness) – Should do her running early and then fade.
7 - CRAFTY AND READY: (USA 3. b. c by More Than Ready – Win Crafty) – Good sort who disappointed on last when finishing 16 lengths behind Mahogany over 7 ½ furlongs. Crafty and Ready, if he is back to himself, should have a say. Note the visor is on.
8 - SOLID APPROACH: (USA 3. ch. f by Cajun Breeze – Puz'ler) – Can hit the board.
