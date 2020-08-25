Race Car suffers condylar fracture — out for six-eight months
The US-bred three-year-old grey colt Race Car suffered a condylar fracture last week Monday (August 17) while on the exercise track.
This injury, according to trainer Spencer Chung, means that Race Car will be out of racing for a minimum of six to eight months.
“Sometimes horse racing is an unfortunate endeavour and now for Race Car, his owner, the groom and myself, it is a difficult time.
“Right now we are just hoping for the best and that Race Car will respond well to treatment, and we will see what happens after his treatment and recuperation periods are completed,” Chung told this publication.
Since Race Car made his debut on January 26 of this year he has motored his way to the top grouping currently in local racing — Open Allowance.
Race Car won three races in succession as he moved through the classes, with his only defeat to date coming on July 25 at the hoofs of Supreme Soul.
Following that July 25 defeat, a well-tuned Race Car returned to the winners' enclosure on Independence Day (August 6).
Race Car has a career record of four wins from five starts. He is owned by Lakeland Farms.
A condylar fracture is described as a repetitive strain injury that results in a fracture to the cannon bone of a horse above the fetlock, due to large loads transmitted over the cannon bone during high-speed exercise.
