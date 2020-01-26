Race Day Analysis — Sunday, January 26, 2020

As predicted by this column, apprentice Anthony Allen, having ended last season with promising performances as well as a footprint in Anthony Nunes' champion stable, looked set for a successful 2020.

In the opening event, Allen had his seventh victory in January aboard the Keisha Lawrence-saddled Awesome Cat to be the leading rider for the month.

Owner/breeder Richard Lake of Lakeland Farms in one of his rare appearances at the races these days was on hand to witness the second. Bred by Lake in the United States, Race Car, a strapping grey colt with significant scope for improvement, went to the start installed as the long odds-on favourite.

From an awkward start, Race Car (Dane Nelson) galloped at the rear of the field until he realised what was required approaching the top of the straight. Once in full stride, Race Car sprinted through the pacemakers and led 100 metres out to score by just over a length, thus fulfilling the promise of his exercise gallops. The time posted for 1,100 metres was 1:06:0, which was a clear demonstration of future potential. Conditioner Spencer Chung has every right to be optimistic and to expect significant improvement going forward.

The third event provided the opportunity for Big Black Nation, declared by trainer Wayne DaCosta and ridden by Omar Walker to win his fifth race from his last eight starts.

Thoroughly game, genuine and consistent five-year-old gelding Dee Danger was always clear in the fourth and won by five lengths for apprentice Romario Smith and trainer Boris McIntosh to open their 2020 accounts.

With impressive exercise gallops in his preparation, the debutant Green Gold Rush (Linton Steadman) displayed stubborn reluctance to enter the gates, trying the patience of the starter. However, he raced genuinely behind the pacemakers before coasting to the lead entering the last 200 metres to score by over six lengths for veteran trainer Adin Williams.

Apprentice Kiaman McGregor was at his promising best aboard Fitznahum Williams' consistent but lightly raced five-year-old horse Atlantic Blue, whose nine starts has now yielded five wins and four second-place finishes. McGregor tracked the front-running K J Express, saving his mount just ahead of the remainder, and allowed the pacemaker to come back at the top of the stretch, giving K J Express the lead. Without this excellent judgement of pace, Atlantic Blue would not have lasted home by a head over the fast-finishing Hover Craft to win the day's sixth event.

In a close finish, Will to Live (Matthew Bennett) scored in the seventh for trainer Victor Williams. Half-an-hour later, the eighth went to Isinbayeva (Youville Pinnock) for trainer Linton Calder.

Patrick Lynch's F ormal Fashion, well ridden by 2018 champion Anthony Thomas for a front-running performance, closed the card.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Fitznahum Williams and the Best Winning Gallop to his charge Atlantic Blue, a horse clearly with challenges in preparation. Naturally, the Jockeyship Award goes to Kiaman McGregor for his tactical acumen in winning with the five-year-old chestnut horse the fourth time.