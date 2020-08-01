Race day review for Saturday, August 1, 2020

Former six-time champion Omar Walker was set for a good day when his mount in the opener, the maiden Fabulosity, who was disqualified from first last November, ended a run of three finishes on the board. Conceding significant weight, Fabulosity beat seven moderate rivals for trainer Victor Williams' third win this season.

Five fillies and two colts paraded for the first juvenile event of the season, with Wayne DaCosta's Super Duper outsprinting rivals by two lengths to give hard-working reinsman Phillip Parchment the first of his two wins on the day.

The rival on his right hindered favourite Mister Mandate from the champion stable of Anthony Nunes. The colt had no chance to recover in the 600-metre dash giving former champion rider Dick Cardenas an unlucky return to local race riding.

Parchment's second came in the fifth when fractious, but speedy Stanislaus was way too fast for 11 others to give veteran conditioner Anthony Subratie his first success this year.

DaCosta also added a second when Loose Ball (Raddesh Roman) won the eighth at odds of 12/1.

It was the gelding's second upset victory having won his previous race at 47/1. Loose Ball again won with the same rider over the same distance of five furlongs straight.

In the afternoon's third, champion jockey Christopher Mamdeen brought home Mr Ambassador for trainer Errol Pottinger's first win this season.

Mr Ambassador turned for home with a narrow lead, and the eight-year-old gelding ran gamely from the distance to beat Raw Liquid (Dane Nelson) by three-parts-of-a-length.

The fourth went to Scoobert, a former Richard Azan inmate, who overpowered seven pretenders by six lengths for Orlando Foster's third winning mount in 2020. Scoobert also facilitated trainer Dennis Pryce to walk and enjoy his fourth trip to the winners' enclosure this season.

Ian Parsard saddled his first of two winners with odds-on favourite Blind Faith providing Walker with his second.

The third for Walker and the second for Parsard came in the nightcap when Father Patrick dominated the early fractions to turn for home clear, beating a strong field by over two lengths.

The Dane Nelson/Anthony Nunes duo failed to get off to a start when down-in-class favourite Bruce Wayne, running for a tag, could only plod in third behind Dysfunctional (Anthony Thomas) trained by Fitznahum Williams.

The leading jockey/trainer combination was back in business in the ninth when One of a Kind surrendered his maiden tag outstaying DaCosta's Sweet Toppins (Omar Walker) in the extended 1800-metre circuit in the day's ninth.

Walker ended the day on 24 wins while Nelson moved to 31 with the prospect of an enthralling battle for 2020 championship honours becoming a possibility.

THE AWARDS

The Training Feat Award is presented to Ian Parsard for the consistency of Father Patrick, who had a setback forcing a seven-month recuperation period from June 2019 to February this year. The gelding registered his third win from this his fifth seasonal appearance, and therefore the four-year-old son of Nuclear Wayne is given the Best Winning Gallop in recognition of his efficient sprinting.

The Jockeyship Award is for Christopher Mamdeen, who handled Mr Ambassador cleverly by leaving a narrow enough gap on the far rails to scare his primary rival, Raw Liquid, from attempting to exploit it fully.