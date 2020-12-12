Race day snaps for Satruday, December 12, 2020
Former champion jockey Charles Hussey (left) presents the Royal Lancaster Trophy to Michael Bernard, owner of winner Nuclear Noon.
Trainer Michael Marlowe(left) having a chat with young apprentice Ramon Nepare before the latter rode Marquesas in the 11th race.
Apprentice Abigail Able (right) enjoying a light moment with trainer Wayne DaCosta before the start of a race. Able rode Stranger Danger for DaCosta in the 11th race.
Part owner of Mahogany, Matthew Pragnell (right) giving a thank you elbow to jockey Dane Dawkins. Mahogany won in scintillating fashion under the guidance of Dawkins.
JOCKEYS COOLING OUT. Reinsmen Kiaman McGregor (left) and Youville Pinnock waiting to mount up before the start of a race.
Apprentice Reyan Lewis (right) and trainer Marvin Campbell are in the saddling barn area. (Photos: Naphtali Junior)
