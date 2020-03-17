Race meets continue in US without spectators

NEW YORK, USA ­— With no March Madness, NBA or NHL action due to the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing was the only game in town in the entire United States – last weekend.

Oaklawn Park's Rebel Stakes (G2) and Turfway Park's Jeff Ruby Stakes (G3) are prominent on the Kentucky Derby trail, and Santa Anita Park hosted its Beholder Mile (G1) for older fillies and mares.

But it's not quite business as usual. To guard against the spread of coronavirus, most of the nation's top tracks are running cards without spectators, while wagering continues online.

As of Friday last (March 13), here's where things stand around the nation with, so far, only Parx suspending racing among thoroughbred tracks:

Aqueduct - No spectators

Fair Grounds - No spectators

Golden Gate Fields - No spectators

Gulfstream Park - No spectators

Laurel Park - No spectators

Oaklawn Park - No spectators

Parx Racing - Racing suspended for at

least two weeks

Sam Houston - No spectators

Santa Anita Park - No spectators

Sunland Park - Open to spectators Friday;

future TBD

Tampa Bay Downs - No spectators after Sunday

Turfway Park - No spectators

A number of tracks, namely those in New York and California, closed to all but essential on-site

personnel in accordance with policies in place to limit crowd sizes in those states.