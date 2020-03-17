Race meets continue in US without spectators
NEW YORK, USA — With no March Madness, NBA or NHL action due to the coronavirus pandemic, horse racing was the only game in town in the entire United States – last weekend.
Oaklawn Park's Rebel Stakes (G2) and Turfway Park's Jeff Ruby Stakes (G3) are prominent on the Kentucky Derby trail, and Santa Anita Park hosted its Beholder Mile (G1) for older fillies and mares.
But it's not quite business as usual. To guard against the spread of coronavirus, most of the nation's top tracks are running cards without spectators, while wagering continues online.
As of Friday last (March 13), here's where things stand around the nation with, so far, only Parx suspending racing among thoroughbred tracks:
Aqueduct - No spectators
Fair Grounds - No spectators
Golden Gate Fields - No spectators
Gulfstream Park - No spectators
Laurel Park - No spectators
Oaklawn Park - No spectators
Parx Racing - Racing suspended for at
least two weeks
Sam Houston - No spectators
Santa Anita Park - No spectators
Sunland Park - Open to spectators Friday;
future TBD
Tampa Bay Downs - No spectators after Sunday
Turfway Park - No spectators
A number of tracks, namely those in New York and California, closed to all but essential on-site
personnel in accordance with policies in place to limit crowd sizes in those states.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy