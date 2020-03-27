 Racing around the world

Racing around the world

Friday, March 27, 2020

How are other countries' jurisdictions handling the COVID-19 pandemic?

 

COUNTRIES RACING DECISION

Australia Racing without spectators

France Suspended through April

Hong Kong Racing without spectators

India Racing suspended

Ireland Racing suspended

Italy Racing suspended

Japan Racing without spectators

New Zealand Racing suspended through April

Singapore Racing with limited visitors

South Africa Racing suspended

South Korea Racing suspended through April 5

Spain Racing suspended

United Kingdom Racing suspended through April

