Racing around the world

How are other countries' jurisdictions handling the COVID-19 pandemic? COUNTRIES RACING DECISION Australia Racing without spectators France Suspended through April Hong Kong Racing without spectators India Racing suspended Ireland Racing suspended Italy Racing suspended Japan Racing without spectators New Zealand Racing suspended through April Singapore Racing with limited visitors South Africa Racing suspended South Korea Racing suspended through April 5 Spain Racing suspended United Kingdom Racing suspended through April

