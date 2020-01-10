Racing Commission increases fees
It is expected that in short order certain fees payable to the regulatory agency for local horse racing, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) are to be increased.
A spokesperson for the JRC told The Supreme Racing Guide that the intended increases will affect mainly the occupational groups in racing.
The proposed increases include the following: licence fee for owners to move from $4,000 to $10,000 payable every two years; licence fee for trainers from $2,000 to $4,000 payable yearly; licence fees for jockeys from $1,000 to $2,000 and for grooms the fee is set to move from $500 to $1,000.
The JRC spokesperson then indicated that the Commission will, as of now, be collecting payment for training agreements associated with horses who have been claimed.
He also informed that the changes in fees have not been ratified by the board of the JRC and will have to be gazetted before implementation.
