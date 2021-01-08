Racing Commission introduces new procedures for licensing renewal of occupational groups

The Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC) has announced that effective Monday February 1, 2021 all renewals of occupational group licences will be processed electronically.

The occupational groups in racing include trainers, assistant trainers, jockeys, jockeys' agents, grooms, stable assistants, exercise riders, and farriers.

According to a release from the JRC all licensees must visit the Jamaica Racing Commission's offices located at 8 Winchester Road, Kingston 10, or at Caymanas Park to complete the process.

The following will also be required for:

*Assistant trainers – a completed progress report form signed by the trainer to whom they were licensed.

*Grooms, exercise riders and stable assistants – a recommendation form signed by the trainer(s) requiring your service.

*Jockeys and exercise riders – medical and drug test reports

*Jockeys' agents – completed contracts with jockeys

All forms required for the licensing process are available at the offices of the JRC.

Stable assistants who have been licensed for a period of 12 months or more and are applying for the same position may be required to attend an interview with the operations stewards.