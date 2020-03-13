Racing Commission suspends racing

The regulator of local racing in the country, the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), yesterday suspended the running of races at Caymanas Park until further notice.

In a release, the JRC said: “ The World Health Organization on the 12th March 2020 declared the coronavirus a pandemic. Due to the presence of the virus in Jamaica and the policy direction of the Government of Jamaica regarding large gatherings, the board of the Jamaica Racing Commission will be suspending racing with immediate effect until further notice. It must be highlighted that racing attracts 4000-5000 patrons on any given race day. As we seek to contain the coronavirus, we want to encourage all stakeholders to take the necessary protective measures as outlined by the ministry of health and avoid large gatherings where possible.”

This final decision by the regulatory body came after a meeting of horse racing stakeholders, where consensus was reached by attendees that they wanted the planned race meets of Saturday, March 14, and Sunday, March 15, to go ahead.

The stakeholders' meeting, which was held at Caymanas Park, was attended by representatives of the promoting company Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), the Jamaica Racing Commission (JRC), the Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders Association, trainers, jockeys and grooms.

Although there was consensus among the stakeholders, it was understood by those in attendance that the board of the regulatory body had the final say on the matter.

Chairman of SVREL Solomon Sharpe said after the meeting:

“We just had a meeting with all our stakeholders because we couldn't pre-empt anything, especially given that the coronavirus matter is a national issue. So we waited to hear the national position last night (Wednesday).

“All of the bodies present this morning (Thursday), with the exception of representatives from the Off Track Betting parlours, took the position that unless told otherwise, we are proceeding with races this weekend.

“We advised all present of the procedures that we have put in place at Caymanas Park. We have fixed washroom facilities, we have running water, we have already put it in additional wash stations, and we have already procured sanitising equipment and supplies.

“Today (Thursday), the prime minister announced the closure of schools and also spoke of other incidents on coronavirus, so we understand the position of the Government even more, and we understand and accept the suspension by the JRC,” Sharpe said.

The stakeholders gave the green light only after certain conditions were met by the promoting company, including the sanitising of all punters entering the race tracks.

Added to this measure, SVREL was expected to ensure that all entry and exits points are manned to enable sanitising of the professionals (jockeys, trainers, and grooms) are done before and after each race.

Responding after the meeting also was president of the Jockeys' Guild, Shane Ellis.

“We want to go as we believe that all the necessary precautions are being taken but this coronavirus thing is bigger than us, so we as jockeys understand the reasons for the suspension of racing,” Ellis said.

Already, the process had started at the track with the establishment of various sanitising points.

Ten races were being offered on the Saturday and Sunday programmes.