RACING INCENTIVES
Promoting company announces a slew of monetary rewards for stakeholders
The promoting company of racing, Supreme Ventures Racing and Entertainment Limited (SVREL), on Wednesday last announced a major incentive scheme for stakeholders.
The details were given by SVREL's Chairman Solomon Sharpe at a press conference held at the trainers' room at Caymanas Park.
“At the end of each quarter, starting at the end of March, SVREL will be offering an incentive package to the major stakeholders to recognise their achievements for the specified periods.
“We have given titles to the four quarters. There are: the Opening Meet (January to March), the Classic Meet (April to June), the Summer Meet (July to September), and the Championship Meet (October – December),” Sharpe said.
The incentive package being offered by SVREL is as follows for each quarter.
Most wins owner — $400,000
Most wins trainer with 30 and more stalls — $300,000
Most wins trainer with under 30 stalls — $250,000
Most starters trainers with 30 and more stalls — $100,000
Most starters trainers with under 30 stalls — $100,000
Most wins jockeys — $150,000
Most wins grooms — $100,000
“The package is a sizeable one, and the hope by us as the promoter is for all concerned to get engaged and to earn as much as they can of the incentive money,” Sharpe said.
Reacting to the incentive package, Ryan Darby, president of the United Racehorse Trainers' Association, gave his full backing.
“There are going to be complaints, but as far as I know, there is no scheme that is going to suit everyone.
“This is a unique initiative by SVREL and I am, from a personal point of view, especially pleased with the incentive for the number of starters based on barn size.
“The amount also allocated for most wins by owners is particularly refreshing as frequently, owners are left out of the system.
“So, yes, I give my support to this incentive package,” Darby stated.
In dealing with the vexed issues surrounding the development of the 198-acre Caymanas Park racetrack and stable areas, Sharpe gave an update on the progress of work being undertaken.
“Let me start with the water situation. A well has been commissioned, and we have a deadline for completion for the end of April. When this well is finished and comes into use, we will be able to better provide adequate water for the stable areas and for keeping the track itself in good order,” the SVREL chairman shared with his audience.
In addition, Sharpe announced that two more water trucks are on order and will be arriving soon to complement the existing stock.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy