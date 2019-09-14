Racing mourns

The sport of horse racing in Jamaica lost two of its players with the passing in hospital of trainer George Edwards on Monday (Oct 12) and owner Joseph “Fudgie” Duany early yesterday.

A popular character in racing for over 50 years, Duany has the distinction of winning the Derby twice; first in 2000 with I'msatisfied and with Miracle Man in 2005. I'msatisfied achieved even greater glory for Duany as in the same year of the Derby, he won the 2000 Guineas and the Jamaica St Leger making I'msatisfied a Triple Crown winner.

His pride and joy as an owner was, however, Miracle Man, who apart from the Derby, won the St Leger.

The crowning moment for Duany as an owner of race horses came in 2006 when his beloved Miracle Man won the US$100,000 Confraternity Classic over nine furlongs for four-year-olds and upwards at the El Commandante racetrack in Puerto Rico in impressive fashion on December 9, with Panamanian jockey Cecelio Penalba aboard. Miracle Man was acclaimed as the Horse of the Year in 2005 and 2006.

“Fudgie was a horseman true and true. He gave a lot to racing and also reaped some outstanding rewards as an owner and a breeder.

“I will always remember the utmost joy on Fudgie's face when he spoke of especially Miracle Man.

“Horse racing has lost one of his foremost patrons and I offer my heart felt sympathies to his family members and friends,” director of racing at the promoting company Chris Armond said.

Joseph Duany died at age 82.

Edwards, who died at age 68, saddled his last winner Anaso on September 14, 2019.

It was also with Anaso that allowed Edwards to return to the winners' enclosure after a 10-year absence in January of 2019.

The Supreme Racing Guide captured that Edwards' moment.

“ Anaso, ridden by jockey Robert Halledeen, achieved his win in a maiden condition race for four-year-olds and upwards in a time of 1:15.3. This was Anaso's second race after making his racing debut on Boxing Day (December 26, 2018).

Edwards, who began as a licensed trainer in 1992, visited the winners' enclosure several times not as a trainer but as an owner especially of claiming horses.

“Now, I am back as trainer and I have a good feeling as the pleasure of the win lies really in getting this horse to race at this stage and become a winner. He is a four-year-old but only came under my care for just over year and Anaso had a number of problems which prevented it from racing much earlier. He had tendon problems. However, at this stage much of his problems have been addressed and by that, I believe that he is going places.”

President of the United Racehorse Trainers' Association of Jamaica, Richard Todd, said: “George was in and around racing for a while as an owner and as a trainer. He was a quiet man who simply went with the flow as he paid his attention to the sport he loved so much.

“George has moved on and on behalf of the association and I offer deepest sympathies to those close to George. May he rest in peace.”