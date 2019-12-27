RACING NEWS FOR BOXING DAY — THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26, 2019

Money Call finally off the mark

Four-year-old chestnut colt Money Call (Zahaazeh – Pat on Call), after finishing in fourth in his last three starts, was finally able to find the winning post in front. Money Call's triumph came in the Super Lotto “Become A Super Millionaire” Trophy over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m).

Money Call got a good break at the off and was held in second place by jockey Anthony Thomas behind a ridden Caloosa (Jawana Steadman) with Michelle The Boss (Douglas Badaloo) racing in third.

Leaving the three-and-a-half-furlong pole, Dynamax Cat (Anthony Allen), who had joined the leaders at the half-mile surged to the front ahead of Shesaysyes (Shane Ellis) with Caloosa and Money Call just behind.

Turning for home, Money Call changed gears and powered between horses in deep stretch going on to score by 3 ½ lengths in a time of 1:26.0.

Lambana (Omar Simpson) came from nowhere to dead-heat with Dynamax Cat for second place in the maiden condition event.

Anthony Smith gets his first winner in 2019

Trainer Anthony Smith notched his first winner for the 2019 racing season after his charge Dallas won the “Lucky 5” Dash Trophy going five furlongs (1,000m) on the round course.

Champion jockey Anthony Thomas got Dallas out of the starting gates in front and they held a slim lead ahead of Instagram (Oshane Nugent), Ballerina Steel (Raddesh Roman) and Let It Snow (Chalrick Budhai).

Turning for home, Dallas, under firm handling from Thomas, wasted no time in sprinting clear of rivals to win the Restricted Allowance event for native-bred five-year-olds and upwards non-winners of three by 7 lengths in a time of 1:01.0.

Lady Budget (Ruja Lahoe) came on the scene late to get second place ahead of Ballerina Steel in third place.

Nuclear Thunder wins again

After winning an Optional Claiming ($450,000-$400,000) on last over six-and-a-half furlongs (1,300m), Nuclear Thunder returned eight days later to romp home in the Supreme Ventures “Quick Sports” Trophy at six furlongs (1,200m).

Ridden by leading rider Christopher Mamdeen, Nuclear Thunder (Nuclear Wayne – Royal Beauty) made one move to win the Restricted Allowance event by four lengths in what was a common canter.

From the get-go, Nuclear Thunder, trained by Phillip Elliott, went in front ahead of Band of Gold (Javaniel Patterson) and Nuclear Dan Dada (Daniel Satchell).

At no point during the race was Nuclear Thunder challenged as the four-year-old chestnut gelding went on to win comfortably in the end.

Azaria (Oshane Nugent) came home in second place and Miss In Kiss (Anthony Thomas) finished third. The final time clocked by Nuclear Thunder was 1:12.3.

Easy does it for General Report

General Report, owned by Raphael Gordon and trained by Ryan Darby, came with a strong run on the inside rails to beat rivals by a comfortable five lengths in the Top Draw “Million Jackpot Everyday” Trophy.

With Raddesh Roman in the saddle, General Report (Dodgem – Special Clearance) was unable to step with the hot pacesetters and raced among the backmarkers for most of the way in the claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event over six-and-a-half furlongs.

Trini Magic (Omar Simpson), Holy Light (Kiaman McGregor) and Rockdale (Odeen Edwards) were the pacesetters early in the race before Rockdale took control at the half-mile (800m).

General Report hugged the inside rails approaching the distance and with quick acceleration at the top of the lane, was comfortable at the front when the wire intervened. Rockdale was second and JamalJames (Daniel Satchell) third.

Seven horses claimed

Uncle Freddie was claimed from trainer Gary Subratie by Tyrone Prince for owner Unruly Connection for $650,000 from the second race.

In the sixth race, Johnny Wilmot claimed El Cliente for owner Carlton Watson from Anthony Smith; Borris McIntosh claimed Balazo for owner Andre Adams from Johnny Wilmot; Ryan Darby claimed Musketoon for owner Alpanso Raymond from Joseph Thomas and Christopher Pierre claimed Major Force for owner Geraint Parchment from Anthony Ferguson. All claims were made for $250,000 each.

Gregory Forsyth claimed Holy Light for owner Rohan Daley from Phillip Lee, while Edward Stanberry claimed Luana for owner Hugal Douglas from Nicholas Smith from the seventh race. Both horses were claimed for $350,000 each.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen