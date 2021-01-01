Racing News for Friday, January 1, 2021

TRAINER LEROY TOMLINSON WINS FIRST TWO RACES OF 2021

TRAINER Leroy Tomlinson started the 2021 racing season on a high when he saddled the first two winners on the nine-race programme.

Tomlinson won with Portion in the first race and Miss Hazel in the second call. Portion, with apprentice Roger Hewitt in the saddle, sat behind the pace in the early part of the 6 ½-furlong (1,300m) event before overpowering horses in deep stretch to win by three-parts of a length. Portion, running with the cheekpieces on, got home ahead of Star Lee (Kerry-Gayl Robinson) and Moon (Matthew Bennett) in a time of 1:27.2.

Miss Hazel was an easy 4 ½-length winner of a native-bred five-year-old and upwards Restricted Allowance V (NW2) contest at seven furlongs (1,400m). Ridden by Reyan Lewis, Miss Hazel surrounded runners at the top of the stretch and went on to win ahead of Thunderstrike (Anthony Thomas) and Sweet Surprise (Devon A Thomas). The final time was 1:29.0.

DR BANNER WINS $1-m MCKAY SECURITY LIMITED TROPHY

RUNNING with the blinkers and tongue tie on, the Michael Beecham-owned and trained Dr Banner turned around his form to defeat rivals in the $1-million McKay Security Limited Trophy run over three furlongs (600m).

Ridden by Paul Francis, Dr Banner broke well and stayed with the field for the first furlong (200m) before pulling away in final stages of the race to win by 4 ¾ lengths in a time of 35.2.

Freedom For Eds, the mount of apprentice Roger Hewitt, came on with a rush for second place with Smokescreen, ridden by Aaron Chatrie, earning the third slot.

GENERATIONAL TAKES NEW YEAR'S DAY TROPHY

Generational , benefitting from a well-timed ride by in form jockey Omar Walker, came from behind horses to win the $620,000 New Year's Day Trophy over 6 ½ furlongs (1,300m).

The Anthony Nunes trainee sprouted wings in deep stretch to catch Big Big Daddy (Oshane Nugent), winning by three-parts of a length in a time of 1:20.3.

Generational broke behind the leaders as Awesome Boy (Ameth Robles) shot to the front ahead of Elitist (Roger Hewitt) down the backstretch. Generational made his move at the half mile when rounding horses as Awesome Boy opened up on the field.

Responded well from the urgings of Walker, Generational powered his way between horses to beat Big Big Daddy and Elitist.

SIR ARJUN BABU TAKES $1-M MCKAY SECURITY LIMITED TROPHY

THE distance may have been nine furlongs and 25 yards (1,820m) but Sir Arjun Babu led from the first jump to the finish in the $1-million McKay Security Limited Trophy, a four-year-old and upwards claiming ($250,000-$200,000) event.

With Devon A Thomas in the saddle for owner/trainer Anthony Subratie, Sir Arjun Babu held the lead ahead of Top Eagle (Abigail Able) at the clubhouse turn and onto the main track. The five-year-old bag gelding maintained his steady gallop down the backstretch until approaching the final four furlongs of the race, when he began to draw clear from the field.

Sir Arjun Babu turned for home with a good lead and held it to the wire, winning by 8 ½ lengths in a time of 1:59.4. Shauna Cruise (Paul Francis) was second and Doctor Grey (Daniel Satchell) third.

EIGHT HORSES CLAIMED

EIGHT horses were claimed on the nine-race programme.

Errol Subratie claimed Samora for himself for $180,000 from Dale Murphy, and Donovan Russell claimed Princess Statistic for owner Alphanso Sterling, also for $180,000, from Ryan Williams from the fourth race.

In the ninth race, Marlon Anderson claimed Shauna Cruise for himself from Lawrence Freemantle; Ryan Williams claimed Sir Arjun Babu for owner Patrick McKenzie from Anthony Subratie; Ryan Darby claimed Plutologist for owner Dennis Hooper from Stedman Curtis; Ryan Williams also claimed Chief Prospect for owner Akim Mahadiow from Andrew McDonald; Errol Burke claimed Burlin for owner Andre Adams from Gregory Forsyth; and Phillip Elliott claimed Doctor Grey for owner Vinute Taylor from Welsh Soutar. All horses in the ninth event were claimed at a price tag of $250,000 each.

Compiled by Ruddy Allen